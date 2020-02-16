I’m not sure why this isn’t made a bigger deal of but one thing that really bothers me is how Kuwaitis are discriminated against when it comes to renting apartments. It’s one area where expats have it much better and I don’t understand why no one seems to be protesting this. It just doesn’t make any sense how everyone seems to be ok with ads advertising homes and then having a large note stating its “Only for foreigners” on it. How is this even legal?
I’ve had a lot of friends struggle to find apartments because they were either single male or female Kuwaitis. There is a post on Reddit right now by a Kuwaiti guy who had to leave home due to family issues and ended up living in his car because he couldn’t find an apartment that would rent to him. Eventually, he managed to crash at a friend’s place for a couple of months but now he needs to move out and he still can’t find a place that would rent to him.
salam people of r/Kuwait. some of you may have seen my post slightly less than 3 months ago about how i am homeless due to family issues and could not find a place that would rent for a single Kuwaiti male. i wish they would trust me because i am a nerdy guy whose day only consists of going to work and playing video games so i never have anyone over. i am very responsible with spending so inshallah i would never be late for monthly rent payments unless a great emergency occurs.
some compassionate people have messaged me either offering emotional support or offering to help me find a residence to rent. i was planning on accepting one of those offers after getting my salary but a chance for free stay came up and i took it. i am sorry for ghosting on those who offered me help but i felt too awkward to tell them that i didnt need it anymore (rude and stupid of me).
now unfortunately i have stayed more than was comfortable (2.5 months) for the friend who provided me with free stay. i need to find a place of my own before Friday otherwise i will have to sell most of my stuff and go back to sleeping in my car. it will make me so happy to find a clean place where i can sleep comfortably without hearing shouting all day and without worrying whether i will be told to leave the next day. source
It’s pretty absurd that a single guy who has a job and the ability to pay rent is forced to sell his belongings and live in a car because he is Kuwaiti and can’t find an apartment to rent. I’m not sure if it’s because a lot of Kuwaitis aren’t aware of this housing issue and that’s why it’s not a big deal, but if I was Kuwaiti I’d be calling up MP Safa Al Hashem daily to get this changed.
Wow… you managed to find one thing that discriminates against Kuwaitis
Against Kuwaitis 1 – Against Foreigners 1000
There could be 2 reasons.
1. If the apartment was rented to a KUWAITI, then the hares wouldn’t be able to carry out his illegal activities like renting out the basement car park to some trading company to setup their warehouse or probably wouldn’t be able to slack on the regular car washes. These days hares are more interested in the turnover of apartments, that means, he will more than willing to rent out to an expat, and then change his colors and begin to bother the expat until they decide to leave, so that he can find someone else to pay him key money and the story repeats. This is something they can’t do. They will have themselves fired if a Kuwaiti was staying in that building.
2. The real estate companies are worried that they apartment will be used for illegal purposes. A friend of mine works for a real estate company where they have a strict policy of not renting out to KUWAITI because they usually tend to turn that as their weekend hangout and create a nuisance and inconvenience to their neighbors. many also don’t oblige with the rental contracts.
Tbh i think this discrimination is completely wrong, I mean it actually creates an imbalance in society.
They should actually let Kuwaitis and non Kuwaitis live in and around the same environments so that the inequality is reduced, so that each side understands the other and hopefully the discrimination reduces.
I am married to a Kuwaiti. We were going to move 2 years ago, as our son grows and we needed more space. I went to look at loads of apartments by myself, but when I would find one I liked, as soon as I mentioned my husband was Kuwaiti, it was like a door slammed shut in my face.
(( Only for foreigners )), he didn’t say Expats. that means its for westerners, Australians…. .
so not only Kuwaitis but Africans, Asians , middle eastern ….are not allowed.
yes many building don’t rent for Kuwaitis as they think they are difficult to interact with. that’s due to a minority who caused problems with their expat neighbors, the caretaker or even with the landlord. an expat (mostly again not all) will be easier to handle and to toss around.
as for single men and women, its due to the society, the stereotype of a bachelor (specially a Kuwaiti) living alone means parties, girls …etc.
Unfortunately the Society needs to change in many aspects.
I had many Kuwaiti neighbors they are as any other nation, some are good some are not.
I believe people don’t wanna rent for Kuwaitis because the law favours Kuwaitis in so many ways, once they live there it’s almost impossible to kick them out if they don’t pay or start trouble.
this is exactly the reason; as said by a couple of landlords i know. Many Kuwaiti renters (obviously not all) know for a fact that it is extremely difficult and time consuming to kick them out and therefore abuse this legal loophole by not paying. An expat, on the other hand, wants to keep his/ her record clean and therefore tends to be a much better tenant.
Sadly “Only Foreigners” ofter mean Westerners only. Couple of months back I was looking for a rental property. When I went to visit the properties and Haris and the property owners were like “bus abyad” which means white people only. Happened to me at least 3 times.
I’m a foreigner from the East.
It’s always like that unfortunately, a few bad examples ruin it for everybody
I once asked the Haris (janitor) of our building about this and he said that the ‘aslo’ Kuwaiti owner, instructed him not to rent it out to Kuwaitis because
1- most of them use it for illegal purposes..drugs, girls, drinking.. Etc
& 2- they refuse to pay for 3 or 4 months then they just leave without paying saying ‘Kefi’.
When I was married to a Kuwaiti we had the same issue, my ex used to use my nationality as leverage but it wouldn’t always work. Once a Kuwaiti guy looked at him from top to bottom and decided he wasn’t rich enough so he declined renting to us. My sister who has Kuwaiti nationality couldn’t find an apartment after her divorce because a lot of buildings won’t rent to Kuwaitis or divorced women, I’ve faced that latter myself. They say that if a divorced woman moves in she will make problems by having random guys visit her.
There again I had a Kuwaiti friend who rented the top floor of his house to a Kuwaiti family. Later on they refused to pay the rent and there wasn’t much he could do, he filed a case but that takes months to finish all the while the family was still living there. He started to turn off the electricity and eventually they left leaving behind a mess, broken walls, doors and it cost him thousands of KD to fix the damage.
Moving is terrible and it takes months of planning and even being accepted by the haris, they are the gate keepers and if they don’t like you then you won’t get a place either. They are like a mafia now and demand you pay them 10 KD monthly for taking garbage and washing cars. No one regulates the rental market or the haris mafia.
I have been in Kuwait since May of 2009 as many other expats. It’s obvious the amount of control the owners and all business have over expats. The vast majority of expats pay there rent on time and communicate properly if there are any delays.
Expats try to leave there rentals in good standing and repair what they can to try getting there deposit back. Expats try not to be rude to their neighbors. Parking situations are normally resolved peacefully. Parties and get togethers are wary of excess noise.
All what I have said happen because all these expats are on work visas and don’t want to jeopardize there employment. They do not have the privilege of being a Kuwaiti citizen. They’re wasta connections are nowhere near what a citizen has and also they do not speak proper Kuwaiti Arabic.
Kuwaiti families have established that they will sling there wasta around like a loaded gun. Everytime I have had to live in an apartment/villa with the owner or there family or another Kuwaiti family living there, I have had to move myself and family out within a year if they Kuwaiti stays.
Examples of what’s happen in the past is parking issues with the Kuwaiti family or there friends who block people in with no care. Complaining when Kuwaiti owner have to do maintenance to the building they own and swore would fix upon moving in but never do. Other kuwaiti families that move into a building leaving there apartment like a warzone after moving out & constantly not paying rent on time. Arguing with Harris to do all sorts of stuff at late night. Letting their children scream very loud late at night in the street! Doing burnouts in front of the house anytime there’s some water on the road. Having ridiculously loud arguments outside in the street bothering neighbors.
Basically all this stuff happens because there is no laws for Kuwaiti to be afraid of breaking. They feel immune or invincible because they assume to have all the wasta on there side. If they had anything to fear or make them respect their own laws then they could be trusted to be good people to rent to. The police are never called because expats fear them to make any situations worse! Kuwaiti have no fear so they act like they can do whatever they want!
All what I have stated before is why I will never purposely live around Kuwaiti because I can’t turn to the police to help me with a privileged Kuwaiti or Arab acting a fool! (Everytime I have had to deal with the police they claim to not understand or speak English which makes the situation more confusing)
the housing sector is messed up in kuwait and it will continue be that way until the government makes some major reforms.
the reason why people don’t complain about discrimination against kuwaitis (which is wrong) is because they are not able to distinguish between the pampered landlords (who are kuwaiti) who can afford to choose their tenants (which could be kuwaiti). in other words, people think the government has decided to favor one set of kuwaitis (landlords) over another (tenants), and who can do anything about that?
why can landlords be so picky? market forces don’t affect them because the state has promised to provide them free/subsidized everything including housing, as well as a very favorable justice system for kuwaiti tenants. as a result, the landlords can afford to keep their apartments empty instead of taking the risk of renting out to kuwaitis.
should it be legal? probably not. but discrimination is so ingrained in kuwait’s culture that the newspapers will report things like “new service available for kuwaitis and foreigners” because writing “new service available” isn’t enough to imply that it’s indiscriminate. how would you regulate this anyway? would you regulate only the advertising? or would you allow people to take landlords to court over (perceived) discrimination?
but that’s only part of the problem. the other parts include lack of good housing, appropriate housing (for single people), poor transport (everywhere), and the fact that landlords are not responsible for checking whether their family-only apartments are being rented out to bachelors.
I do wish they wouldn’t treat ALL bachelors as depraved idiots doing all sort of illegal crap even though they are EXPATS on a freaking work VISA. They are here in Kuwait trying to make money for there family or to pay off old bills. They are responsible enough to qualify to be in Kuwait working and know the risk of letting things get out of hand. Now the Bachelors that are Citizens don’t have much to keep them in line……I have very little sympathy for their attitude and reputation!
In the building I stay, there are some kuwaiti boys owing an apartment, they do not visit often, and I happen to park in their space, that night they showed up, the harris instead of telling us to move the car accomplice the boys to flat my car tiers and when confronted they threaten next time we will remove the tiers. every time they are there there is loud music all night, but no one will say anything but if the we have kids playing the neighbour down stairs will come up to shoo us.
Foreigners Only is very deceptive. In reality and I know this as I have gone through looking for apartments myself and I apologize for saying this but , the foreigners that they are interested in are the white kind.
I am American and my wife is Portuguese but we are not the white type of foreigners that these landlords want in their apartments. When we inquire on the phone almost every time the first question they ask is shounu ginsiya??? You say American and they say welcome. You say any other nationality say Indian for example they say maffi !!
So any ways at the appointed time you show up and that is when the fun begins; the harass looks at you and your wife up and down like aside of beef and goes amreki????? and you nod in the affirmative and he still doubts you coz you dont look like one neither does your wife . That is when he asks to see your ID.
At first it used to be really annoying and insulting and I used to think it aint your business to check my ID but then my wife used to calm me down and say they will eventually get a copy of it anyways so might as well save yourself the grief from the get go.
So out comes the ID’s and soon as our American and European status is confirmed and checked off the list he opens the door.
Then on the way to the apartment the staring still continues and then comes the mentioning of the rent which to a regular Asian expat is probably double if not triple his monthly income. Again the belief being colored Americans and Europeans probably earn far less than their while brethren. When you dont flinch and smile and say OK he grudgingly opens up the house and then gives you the cold shoulder . Dose not t even bother selling the place .. He’s like take a look; you like you talk no like no problem ..Fuck Off
As for Kuwaiti’s its a mixed bag out of 10 decent Kuwaitis you get 3 that end up spoiling it for every one else .. exactly for the same reasons mentioned by others here. Exactly why they dont want to rent to them. No one wants a neighbor who thinks they can do what they want when they want and how they want based on the entitlement of their nationality. Especially Westerners.
If I pay the same rent as he does;then he should follow the same rules. But that doesn’t happen. If I dont pay the rent I get evicted or a case filed against me or worse yet travel banned where all my legal procedures essentially my entire life gets put on hold.
If a local does it cases are filed he still lives in the apartment live his life and when told to move destroys stuff and says kefi and the owner has to foot the bill coz the tenant claimed bankruptcy or something . So why take the chance
If I own the property I have all the right to choose who lives in it its my property in the end.
My dad used to rent our top two floors out when we were young. The only people that left it trashed and a complete mess were expats/foreigners. He used to have to renovate the kitchens and bathrooms completely! They would never ask permission to remove or add new lighting, doors, bathrooms etc and we were left with a complete mess. When he asked one family to leave, the woman ripped out all lighting fixtures, broke all doors, turned on all the water and let it run while they went on a short break ( my father could not enter to turn off, had to call police). He rented to a European family, an Indian family, a Lebanese family and finally two separate Kuwaiti families . All horrendous experience, except for the kuwait families. They were respectful and he had no issues with them what so ever. He only rented to families not single men, as he had his only family living downstairs. So for those who say landlords only want to rent to expats because Kuwait’s trash the place is a load of rubbish. The truth is they can over charge the expats. I’ve seen expats on Facebook saying their housing budget is 2000 and asking for best locations! What! When I first got married my housing budget was 450. I still can not afford 2000 for a home! This is my families experience with renting for over 20 years. We no longer rent to anyone. When I mention expats in my comment I’m talking about the ones that come here and get paid very very well, not the ones who are barely making it. There are two groups of expats here, the ones making more money that most Kuwait’s and then the rest who struggle like maids, those working in shops etc.
“He rented to a European family, an Indian family, a Lebanese family and finally two separate Kuwaiti families . All horrendous experience, except for the kuwait families.” <—What fantasy world are you living in?!
I am quite sure you got it ALL backwards. EXPATS from any country coming to work in Kuwait no matter how well paid or not do not risk getting the courts involved over rental issues! It is NEVER in the renters favor!
Maybe, just maybe you'll find some random well connected EXPAT with TONS OF WASTA to burn that might do 1 of the things you mention but nowhere to the extent your talking about!
The law's all favor the Kuwaiti owners & the Kuwaiti people. The vast majority of Kuwaiti that rent chose to be argumentative and disrespectful of people's property and time!
For starters, when the ad saying ‘foreigners only’ they mean white Westerners, so the same shitty rules applies to Arab expats as well. And to add insult to injury, sometimes having a foreign (white) nationality doesnt help if you have an Arab sounding name. I have been turned away at some places i was interested in renting simply because I have an Arab name, even though i have a Western passport.
That said, lets not forget that 100% of the villas and apartments in Kuwait are owned by Kuwaitis and they are the ones creating these rules which may or may not be illegal…
its a sad state of affairs!
Hi Mark
I’ll tell you my experience in renting out my property to Kuwaitis :
1- they don’t pay rent , and I can’t do anything about it.
2- when I ask them to leave, they demand 6 months rent in advance – as it is their legal right.
After losing so much money renting out to Kuwaitis I also adopted the policy of only renting to foreigners.
this is super ridiculous, i am a respectful man with a high positioned job in the financial sector, why can’t i rent in a decent area? why am i forced to rent in shitty place in salmiya or hawally? you know what, i am calling my parliament representative that i voted for regarding this. this is purely stupid, we sign a contract, make it clear any illegal activities would get me evacuated
You guys need to stop vilifying Kuwaitis, I’m fucking sick of it. I’ve honest to G-d met WAY more expats who are much more rude, bigoted, entitled, showoff-y, judgmental and hateful than most of the Kuwaitis I know.
There is a vast difference between hating something or somethings about a country (which is totally fine) and hating on ALL its people. You guys are doing the latter and seriously you need to look inwards and ask yourselves why you’re here because it’s obvious you have no spine or moral compass. If you hate all Kuwaitis and think all Kuwaitis are bad people, leave.
My mother is Kuwaiti and neither her nor any one of our neighbors or friends is any of the things you guys listed up there.
MARK – do you know how this problem can get solved? In America, before a landlord allows you to rent their place, they do an objective background check on you as well as look at your Rental History and credit score. Instead of relying on lazy stereotypes and downright racism, this will solve the problem.
I know plenty of white folk who are nasty and filthy and who leave apartments in tatters. And likewise I know plenty of Arabs who are respectful and clean. Stop with the stereotypes, everyone is different.
Rental discrimination isn’t exclusively a Kuwait problem though, in Bombay they discriminate against Muslim Indian tenants all the time!
This all needs to stop.
Kuwaitis are discriminated against in rental housing market and in private employment sector by fellow citizens.
There are many factors that probably contribute but an overriding one in my opinion is about control. It is easier for landlord and employer to exert control and authority over the non Kuwaiti.