If you’re on the highway right now you might be noticing a large plume of black smoke in the distance. Turns out tent city which is located next to Friday Market in Al Rai caught fire.
Tent City? What on earth is that…?
They couldn’t do Silk City so we settled for Tent City
Turns out the fire department issued a warning to the baladiya head that the place is a major fire hazard. Warnings have been ongoing for the past 5 years.
Welcome to Kuwait