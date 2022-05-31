A Business Insider article was published yesterday on the worst airports in the world and Kuwait came in 2nd. The problem is the list Business Insider used is from 2019 and so the list being shared locally is outdated.
In the current ranking, Kuwait STILL has the 2nd worst airport, but the rest of the list is slightly different:
1- Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal
2- Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait
3- Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands
4- Henri Coandă International Airport, Romania
5- Paris Orly Airport, France
6- Malta International Airport, Malta
7- Frankfurt International Airport, Germany
8- Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates
9- London City Airport, United Kingdom
10- Manchester Airport, United Kingdom
The biggest difference between the 2022 list above and the 2019 list is that Kuwait is joined by UAE on the list. Dubai’s International Airport is currently ranked the 8th worst in the world for some reason. Qatar’s airport on the other hand is still ranked as the world’s best airport.
For the latest ranking of best and worst airports, check out the full list on AirHelp.
Qatar beat Changi ? Doesn”t quite wash.
The worst airports are the ones with labor shortages that create 4 hour+ delays, missed flights, etc. I would much rather fly out of Kuwait’s airport than Dublin or Amsterdam’s airport.
Dubai as the 8th worst airport? I find that hard to believe.
yah, sounds dubious
Probably cuz of the horrid terminal Fly Dubai uses. The Jazeera Airways terminal here probably bringing us down as well.
I, on the other hand, prefer taking Jazeera just so that I can use it’s (tiny and swift) terminal whether at arrivals or departure!
yeah the terminal is small but there is no seating! It’s too small and over packed with people just standing around because of lack of seating. Then on arrival they have the smallest conveyor belt in the world in the smallest part of the airport causing major crowding.
The immigration counter an kuwait airport is very very dissaponting..need to learn from other GCC coyntries.
The immigration/visa personnel in Kuwait’s airport are THE WORST by far.
They force everyone to close the window because the passengers wants to sleep, i mean.. WHAT
“They force everyone to close the window because the passengers wants to sleep”
…what?
As an expat especially Asian. Any airport in middle east is worse. Western Country foreigners (white) are treated well where as Asian & African foreigners, workers are treated with discrimination with a level of ultra pro max :D.
Kuwait airport is bad but I’ve seen some airports in sub Saharan Africa that would make Kuwait’s seem like heaven
The fact that you have to compare the airport in one of the richest countries in the world to underdeveloped or developing countries should say enough.
Kuwait is a developing country. What are you on about. Richest countries (Thanks for the laugh mate).
It is laughable that we are still classified as a developing country. That’s my point. Considering we have one of the highest GDPs per capita in the world, we have not seen any real development in terms of education, infrastructure, aviation, science, or anything else for that matter.
Wait so is this why they want expats to buy apartments. Interesting.
I hate airports
Jetex terminal is one of the best terminals I have experienced.
how the hell is Dubai on this list? 💀
It must be because of the Fly Dubai terminal
So you are finding a reason for Dubai. Yet in another reply you enforce the ranking against Kuwait. Huh
I can’t understand what you’re saying.
My least favorite airports are probably Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, followed by Kuwait Airport and Lebanon.
An absolutely correct as per their customs rules and regulations they follows
If you don’t pay to those Airlines & Airports Ranking companies you will end up on the worst list! Iv’e seen much worst airports in Countries i don’t want to mention out of respect that are light years behind KWI! In every aspect!
That’s not true, before spreading fake news take a minute to at least check the source https://static.airhelp.com/pdf/2019-airport-score/methodology_airhelp_score_2019__global_airport_rankings-en_us.pdf
Anything to deflect or realize the shortcomings of the country. People on IG are debating that it’s cause there’s no alcohol that the airport is ranked so badly lmao.
DUH. Ugliest airport, no creativity, no great food options, rude employees. Airports are gateways for tourists to see what the country is like.
Anyone has any idea when the new airport will be operational??