The Ahmadi Music Group is performing a jazz soiree tomorrow night at the residence of the French ambassador. The dinner and music event is being held in aid of Ukrainian refugees and tickets are selling for 30KD. If you’re interested get your tickets before it sells out. Link
Update: It’s sold out
As someone who refers mostly to your website for events, I think you should post them atleast a couple of days more in advance. Its already sold out :’l
yeah figured it would sell out quickly because of the limited number of tickets