A friend of mine put this list together on Twitter of the various trends we’ve gone through over the years and I thought it was so on point!

2010: Year of the Cupcake

2011: Year of the Froyo

2012: Year of the Gelato

2013: Year of the Karak

2014: Year of the Pistachio

2015: Year of the Pudding

2016: Year of the Chicken Burger

2017: Year of the Lotus

2018: Year of the Coffee

2019: Year of the Healthy Diet Boxes

2020: Year of the Shawarma

2021: Year of the Matcha

The only thing missing is the San Sebastian cheesecake phase we went through back in 2018.

via @_M87