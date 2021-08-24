A friend of mine put this list together on Twitter of the various trends we’ve gone through over the years and I thought it was so on point!
2010: Year of the Cupcake
2011: Year of the Froyo
2012: Year of the Gelato
2013: Year of the Karak
2014: Year of the Pistachio
2015: Year of the Pudding
2016: Year of the Chicken Burger
2017: Year of the Lotus
2018: Year of the Coffee
2019: Year of the Healthy Diet Boxes
2020: Year of the Shawarma
2021: Year of the Matcha
The only thing missing is the San Sebastian cheesecake phase we went through back in 2018.
via @_M87
I don’t know what the heck I was doing in 2019. I missed the Pistachio phase. What was it about?
Meant to write 2014, instead of 2019
Pick pistachio sauce and all the copy cats
you missed up the year of the Nutella and the year of the Doner
you missed dynamite shrimps somewhere between 2009 to 2011
2021 Matcha? Wasn’t that like a few years ago?
Every year is the year of Vimto…
We’re still seeing the effects of the Year of Froyo to this day 😔
also, the year of cookies !! 08-09
2020 could also be the year of Kashta
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣❓
Fully agree haha.. the cupcake started it all LOL
2012: dont remember the gelato habba, maybe wasnt that strong
2020: no food trend due to covid! shawarma is 2021 IMO
And last, matcha was a couple of years ago