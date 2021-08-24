A few weeks ago I decided to finally upgrade my toolbox with a proper set of tools. Over the years I’ve been buying tools as I needed them and that has resulted in a bag full of random brands, missing pieces, and duplicate items. Since I use my tools a lot because of my cars, I decided to reboot my toolbox and put together a nice set of some great brands and great tools.
There are two very popular hardware stores in Kuwait, Ace Hardware and Bin Nisf, but there are a ton of other smaller or more specialized stores in Kuwait which is mainly why I wanted to put this list together. There isn’t one store that carries everything so if you want to build a kit with the best of different brands you’re going to have to visit different locations. Below is a list of my favorite places that carry some great brands, most of them are only available in the stores they’re listed under. I’ll only be listing the brands I think are worth mentioning, for example, Bin Nisf carries a lot of brands but not many quality ones. Also, some brands like Bosch, Dewalt, Stanley, Makita, etc are sold in all hardware stores so I haven’t mentioned those as well.
Ace Hardware
Brands: Klein Tools, Channellock, Swanson, Craftsman, Crescent, Gearwrench
Location: Map
Website: acekuwait.com
Instagram: @acekuwait
One of the most popular hardware stores in Kuwait for non-professionals. I love Ace Hardware since they carry some really great brands but they’re also overpriced. If the same item is available somewhere else it will always be cheaper than at Ace. But for those in a pinch or who don’t want to shop around, they have some great brands, multiple locations, and the best opening hours on this list. In my case, I ended up ordering my set of Klein Tools from Amazon directly since with shipping it came out a lot cheaper than Ace. For example, the Klein Tools Linesman Pliers cost KD18.950 in Kuwait but KD10.5 on Amazon. I bought my Channellock diagonal cutters from Ace for KD8.950 only to find them for KD7.250 at True Value. Same with my Stanley Fatmax Utility Knife, I found it at Ace for KD5.150 but ended up buying it from Bin Nisf for KD3.250.
Bin Nisf
Brands: Alpen Drill Bits, Hyde, Schoeller Allibert, Stabila
Location: Map
Website: binnisf.com
Instagram: @binnisfkw
A great place if you want affordable tools but they do carry some important brands like Alpen and Stabila. Their Stabila collection isn’t that big but I have yet to find the dealer or another store with a larger selection. When it comes to Alpen drill bits their collection is huge and their prices match those on Amazon. I also ended up picking up some Schoeller Allibert storage units which are excellent quality and well priced. They have a website that you can use to search for items on although you can’t order from.
Safety International
Brands: Armstrong, Fisco, Gilbow, Midwest, Rabone Chesterman, Wright
Location: Map
Website: safetykt.com
My favorite thing about this place other than its size is the fact they carry vintage tools. Actually, two of the brands I’ve listed above don’t really exist anymore, Gilbow was taken over by Irwin and is now a product that falls under that brand while Rabone Chesterman was purchased by Stanley in 1989 and the brand was discontinued. But, Safety still carries some new old stock. They carry Gilbow tools before it became part of Irwin and they still carry Rabone Chesterman rulers and levels even though the brand hasn’t existed for over 30 years. I also found a Stanley measuring tape from 1987 and other random old tools. What I don’t like about the place is how the employees glue to you when browsing which is annoying especially if you’re just browsing. Not only that but even though they close at 6 PM, they asked me to leave at 5:45 PM and then again at 5:50 PM. So not so great service but a good place to dig around for old stuff. I ended up getting a Rabone Chesterman 1162 ruler from them.
Al Shuja
Brands: Knipex, Wera
Location: Map
Website: makhazan.com
Instagram: @makhazan.kw
This is a super tiny store that carries two very huge German brands, Knipex and Wera. Sadly there Wera selection is drying up quickly and their next shipment isn’t expected for another couple of months. Their Knipex selection on the other hand is pretty vast and their prices are similar to that on Amazon and even cheaper most of the time. They have a website but their stock on it isn’t accurate and the search feature is terrible. But, I still use it just to see if they might have an item and what the cost for it would be. You can get a bit of a discount if you ask for one. I picked up my Knipex long nose pliers, Cobra pliers, and Cobra XS pliers (it’s super cute!) from them.
Motorworks
Brands: Wera
Location: Map
Website: motorworksco.com
Instagram: @motorworksco
Not actually a hardware store but they do carry Wera Tools. If you don’t find a specific item at Al Shuja then you might find it at Motorworks but their current stock is also drying up. Their prices are more expensive than Al Shuja and their website stock also isn’t accurate. I picked up my Wera L-key set from them since it was similar to online prices.
Ghannam
Brands: ABRO, CRC
Location: Map
Website: ghannamhw.com
Instagram: @ghannamhw
Although they carry hardware tools what I like about Ghannam is their large selection of ABRO and CRC products. They’re the dealers so they have a much larger selection than Ace and Bin Nisf and at better prices.
SB Company
Brands: Draper, Einhell, Toptul
Location: Map
Website: sbkwt.com
Instagram: @s.b.kwt
I just discovered this place this past weekend and loved it and have been there twice since to pick up stuff. It’s very nicely laid out, they carry good brands and the employees are very friendly. I got there with a friend the first time around 10 minutes before closing time and the employees did not rush us, told us to take our time, and were very welcoming. They carry a really nice selection of items and also have a very large selection of Draper tools which is a well-priced British brand.
The Green Power Company
Brands: CMT Orange Tools, Nicholson, Orbis, Rubicon, Schroeder
Location: Map
Website: gpc-kwt.com
Instagram: @gpckwt
A small store with a large selection of woodworking tools but they also carry some random brands I wasn’t expecting like Orbis pliers and screwdrivers by Rubicon and Schroder.
Gulf Resources
Brands: Blue Point, Koken, Snap-on, Sunflag
Location: Map
Instagram: @grtetec
The last place on this list but definitely not the least important. Gulf Resources are the dealers for Snap-on tools that many consider being the best, and they also carry the Japanese brands Ko-ken and Sunflag. The staff are very friendly and knowledgeable and I love the aesthetics of the shop which has a no-frills warehouse look. You can also order specific tools if they don’t have them in stock and they’ll just add it in the next shipment since they have monthly consignments.
You should check Jawad Al saffar store, I think they have 3 or 4 stores but the one in front of the old true value store is the biggest.
https://goo.gl/maps/mXNZ59K8dWJdsMw97
https://248am.com/mark/shopping/the-new-jawad-alsaffar-hardware-store/
They don’t carry any good brands just cheap generic ones
TrueValue
I passed by them but other than 4 channellock pliers they don’t really have anything that isn’t generic or available anywhere else
the question is what will the branded tool do more than a generic tool ?
Could be nothing or could be a lot. It really depends on your job and what it involves. For a hobbyist like me not much, but I do appreciate good quality tools and the history behind the brands.
Also, keep in mind the price difference sometimes isn’t that big between a generic brand and a good quality tool so a lot of times it makes sense to just pay a bit extra and get a better tool and have it last a lifetime. Better tools help you get the job done easier, they can make the process quicker, your life easier and they last longer, and offer a better overall experience.
And then you have the appreciation factor for good workmanship and the stories or history that come with the brands. If you read about Klein Tools and how they first started or Stabila and their obsession with accuracy or Channellock and how they came to be, you’ll appreciate their tools a lot more than just random Chinese copycats. Just look at the vintage leather and linen measuring tapes by Rabone or their wood and brass levels and you gain a lot of appreciation for the tools and where the ones we have today came from.
Plus it’s an achievable luxury. If you want to buy one of the best cars or one of the nicest homes you’re going to pay hundreds of thousands. To buy the best linesman pliers money can buy it’s just 10KD. Want the best screwdriver? Thats 3KD… So you can splurge and not feel too bad plus eventually hand them down to your kids.
But obviously, a lot of people don’t care about all this and thats fine too.
For me there are two things worth spending money on, first is travel, and the other one are proper tools. Cheap tools are usually just a source of frustration and and eventually you end up buying the proper stuff.
This shop sells Beta brand:
Al Omar Technical Co.
2484 0039
https://goo.gl/maps/4j4GaTkoSgUbKjAf9
Expensive but lovely craftsmanship
oh wow I’ve never been there or noticed that place before. exciting! i have a new place to check out now.
Gonna also add Safety Plus World to my to-do list since it seems they carry Ansell gloves
https://www.instagram.com/safetyplusworld/
Nice work Mark!! I really appreciate your knowledge about the hardware products and brands. I have not met a lot of people who know this much about the tools to use.
I work in the electrical market and would appreciate if you could do the same for our market 😅
what brands do you guys use? I figured Knipex would be the most popular. Safety International have a whole section of insulated Knipex tools but they’re pricey
Good post!
would appreciate it if you update the list whenever you visit any new ones :)
Few others that come to mind are:
MQ https://instagram.com/mqclassic?utm_medium=copy_link
Mohamed karma for screws and things Mohammad Kharma Co. – Main Showroom
6688 9910
https://goo.gl/maps/zqqy2jiz8Kg3wybN7
There is also basco tools, but i am not sure what happened to them. They had more garage equipment tools
There is another garage equipment and tool shop on canada dry. It is next to one of the almailem tire shops on the corner (i think the is three corner mailem shops on the strip)