A few weeks ago I decided to finally upgrade my toolbox with a proper set of tools. Over the years I’ve been buying tools as I needed them and that has resulted in a bag full of random brands, missing pieces, and duplicate items. Since I use my tools a lot because of my cars, I decided to reboot my toolbox and put together a nice set of some great brands and great tools.

There are two very popular hardware stores in Kuwait, Ace Hardware and Bin Nisf, but there are a ton of other smaller or more specialized stores in Kuwait which is mainly why I wanted to put this list together. There isn’t one store that carries everything so if you want to build a kit with the best of different brands you’re going to have to visit different locations. Below is a list of my favorite places that carry some great brands, most of them are only available in the stores they’re listed under. I’ll only be listing the brands I think are worth mentioning, for example, Bin Nisf carries a lot of brands but not many quality ones. Also, some brands like Bosch, Dewalt, Stanley, Makita, etc are sold in all hardware stores so I haven’t mentioned those as well.

Ace Hardware

Brands: Klein Tools, Channellock, Swanson, Craftsman, Crescent, Gearwrench

Location: Map

Website: acekuwait.com

Instagram: @acekuwait

One of the most popular hardware stores in Kuwait for non-professionals. I love Ace Hardware since they carry some really great brands but they’re also overpriced. If the same item is available somewhere else it will always be cheaper than at Ace. But for those in a pinch or who don’t want to shop around, they have some great brands, multiple locations, and the best opening hours on this list. In my case, I ended up ordering my set of Klein Tools from Amazon directly since with shipping it came out a lot cheaper than Ace. For example, the Klein Tools Linesman Pliers cost KD18.950 in Kuwait but KD10.5 on Amazon. I bought my Channellock diagonal cutters from Ace for KD8.950 only to find them for KD7.250 at True Value. Same with my Stanley Fatmax Utility Knife, I found it at Ace for KD5.150 but ended up buying it from Bin Nisf for KD3.250.

Bin Nisf

Brands: Alpen Drill Bits, Hyde, Schoeller Allibert, Stabila

Location: Map

Website: binnisf.com

Instagram: @binnisfkw

A great place if you want affordable tools but they do carry some important brands like Alpen and Stabila. Their Stabila collection isn’t that big but I have yet to find the dealer or another store with a larger selection. When it comes to Alpen drill bits their collection is huge and their prices match those on Amazon. I also ended up picking up some Schoeller Allibert storage units which are excellent quality and well priced. They have a website that you can use to search for items on although you can’t order from.

Safety International

Brands: Armstrong, Fisco, Gilbow, Midwest, Rabone Chesterman, Wright

Location: Map

Website: safetykt.com

My favorite thing about this place other than its size is the fact they carry vintage tools. Actually, two of the brands I’ve listed above don’t really exist anymore, Gilbow was taken over by Irwin and is now a product that falls under that brand while Rabone Chesterman was purchased by Stanley in 1989 and the brand was discontinued. But, Safety still carries some new old stock. They carry Gilbow tools before it became part of Irwin and they still carry Rabone Chesterman rulers and levels even though the brand hasn’t existed for over 30 years. I also found a Stanley measuring tape from 1987 and other random old tools. What I don’t like about the place is how the employees glue to you when browsing which is annoying especially if you’re just browsing. Not only that but even though they close at 6 PM, they asked me to leave at 5:45 PM and then again at 5:50 PM. So not so great service but a good place to dig around for old stuff. I ended up getting a Rabone Chesterman 1162 ruler from them.

Al Shuja

Brands: Knipex, Wera

Location: Map

Website: makhazan.com

Instagram: @makhazan.kw

This is a super tiny store that carries two very huge German brands, Knipex and Wera. Sadly there Wera selection is drying up quickly and their next shipment isn’t expected for another couple of months. Their Knipex selection on the other hand is pretty vast and their prices are similar to that on Amazon and even cheaper most of the time. They have a website but their stock on it isn’t accurate and the search feature is terrible. But, I still use it just to see if they might have an item and what the cost for it would be. You can get a bit of a discount if you ask for one. I picked up my Knipex long nose pliers, Cobra pliers, and Cobra XS pliers (it’s super cute!) from them.

Motorworks

Brands: Wera

Location: Map

Website: motorworksco.com

Instagram: @motorworksco

Not actually a hardware store but they do carry Wera Tools. If you don’t find a specific item at Al Shuja then you might find it at Motorworks but their current stock is also drying up. Their prices are more expensive than Al Shuja and their website stock also isn’t accurate. I picked up my Wera L-key set from them since it was similar to online prices.

Ghannam

Brands: ABRO, CRC

Location: Map

Website: ghannamhw.com

Instagram: @ghannamhw

Although they carry hardware tools what I like about Ghannam is their large selection of ABRO and CRC products. They’re the dealers so they have a much larger selection than Ace and Bin Nisf and at better prices.

SB Company

Brands: Draper, Einhell, Toptul

Location: Map

Website: sbkwt.com

Instagram: @s.b.kwt

I just discovered this place this past weekend and loved it and have been there twice since to pick up stuff. It’s very nicely laid out, they carry good brands and the employees are very friendly. I got there with a friend the first time around 10 minutes before closing time and the employees did not rush us, told us to take our time, and were very welcoming. They carry a really nice selection of items and also have a very large selection of Draper tools which is a well-priced British brand.

The Green Power Company

Brands: CMT Orange Tools, Nicholson, Orbis, Rubicon, Schroeder

Location: Map

Website: gpc-kwt.com

Instagram: @gpckwt

A small store with a large selection of woodworking tools but they also carry some random brands I wasn’t expecting like Orbis pliers and screwdrivers by Rubicon and Schroder.

Gulf Resources

Brands: Blue Point, Koken, Snap-on, Sunflag

Location: Map

Instagram: @grtetec

The last place on this list but definitely not the least important. Gulf Resources are the dealers for Snap-on tools that many consider being the best, and they also carry the Japanese brands Ko-ken and Sunflag. The staff are very friendly and knowledgeable and I love the aesthetics of the shop which has a no-frills warehouse look. You can also order specific tools if they don’t have them in stock and they’ll just add it in the next shipment since they have monthly consignments.

If there is another hardware store you think I should check out and be on this list let me know below.