Kuwait Medication Prices Website

The Ministry of Health sets and publishes a list of prices for some pharmaceutical and herbal medication but as a difficult to read PDF. So a reader decided to turn the PDF into an easy to navigate website.

The most interesting part for me was the ability to list the drugs from most expensive to cheapest. When I did that at first I thought his website must have made a mistake because the most expensive drug listed was a 5ml injection solution costing nearly KD 34,000. But a quick search online shows that it actually costs more in some places. So here is a list of the top 5 most expensive drugs on the MOH’s list:

Spinraza (12mg) – KD 33,912.550

Strensiq (80mg) – KD 21,858.750

Fabhalta (200mg) – KD 12,441.820

Wainua (45mg) – KD 12,377.400

Strensiq (40mg) – KD 10,929.380

If you want to check the website out it’s at kuwaitdrugprices.pages.dev