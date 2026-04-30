The Ministry of Health sets and publishes a list of prices for some pharmaceutical and herbal medication but as a difficult to read PDF. So a reader decided to turn the PDF into an easy to navigate website.
The most interesting part for me was the ability to list the drugs from most expensive to cheapest. When I did that at first I thought his website must have made a mistake because the most expensive drug listed was a 5ml injection solution costing nearly KD 34,000. But a quick search online shows that it actually costs more in some places. So here is a list of the top 5 most expensive drugs on the MOH’s list:
Spinraza (12mg) – KD 33,912.550
Strensiq (80mg) – KD 21,858.750
Fabhalta (200mg) – KD 12,441.820
Wainua (45mg) – KD 12,377.400
Strensiq (40mg) – KD 10,929.380
If you want to check the website out it’s at kuwaitdrugprices.pages.dev
4 replies on “Kuwait Medication Prices Website”
The second and fifth are the same medicine? Might be for different dosages I guess.
Yeah half the dosage, I should probably highlight that
Feel sorry for those that need to buy these exorbitantly priced medicines
But what are these meds for?