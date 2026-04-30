The Kuwait Pavilion Wins Two Design Awards

The Kuwait Pavilion “Visionary Lighthouse” at last year’s Expo 2025 Osaka just won two major design awards.

The iF Design Awards (@ifdesign), one of the world’s most recognized design competitions, awarded the pavilion in two categories:

Interior Architecture – Trade Fairs / Exhibitions

Branding – Branding & Communication Design

The Kuwait Pavilion was one of the most popular pavilions at Expo 2025, with long queues of visitors around the clock. It featured four main exhibition rooms that took visitors on a multi-sensory journey through Kuwait’s past, present, and future.

There was also a restaurant at the pavilion called Sidra that was open to all visitors and served classic Kuwaiti dishes like machboos and mourabian. Kuwaiti chef Khaled AlBaker (@chefkb) helped set up the menu and was in Japan as the pavilion’s head chef.

This isn’t the first award it has won, but it’s definitely the most prestigious and recognizable. The project involved a number of international firms including the architects @lava.futures, designers @insglueck, contractors @nussligroup, and immersive storytellers @bewunder_experiences, amongst others.

I found a lot of cool photos of the pavilion (and some trippy ones) I hadn’t seen before, check them all out on my instagram here.