The 7 Most Powerful Kuwaiti Women (2024)

Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen and 7 Kuwaiti businesswomen made the list for 2024. Even more impressive is that 3 of the top 5 most powerful businesswomen are from Kuwait.

Here are the most powerful Kuwaiti women and their position in the top 100:

2. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar

National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK Group)

3. Wadha Ahmad Al-Khateeb

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)

5. Dana Nasser Al Sabah

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO

18. Henadi Al-Saleh

Agility

28. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)

67. Donna Sultan

KEO International Consultants

86. Nadia Akil

United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC)