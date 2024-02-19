The 7 Most Powerful Kuwaiti Women (2024)

Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen and 7 Kuwaiti businesswomen made the list for 2024. Even more impressive is that 3 of the top 5 most powerful businesswomen are from Kuwait.
Here are the most powerful Kuwaiti women and their position in the top 100:
2. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar
National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK Group)
3. Wadha Ahmad Al-Khateeb
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)
5. Dana Nasser Al Sabah
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO
18. Henadi Al-Saleh
Agility
28. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji
Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)
67. Donna Sultan
KEO International Consultants
86. Nadia Akil
United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC)