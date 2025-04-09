A couple of weeks ago, Kuwait Flour Mills introduced coffee at some of their branches, and it’s been causing quite a bit of drama. Why? Because of the prices. KFM is selling espresso and Americano for 500 fils, and a latte for just 750 fils. That’s around half the price, or even less, compared to most coffee shops.
They aren’t skimping on quality either. KFM are using proper grinders (Eureka) and coffee machines (IBERITAL) to pull the shots, and their beans are from 48 East who also provided the training.
I passed by the Yarmouk branch this morning to see what the fuss was about, but the line was so long I decided to drive to their Fahad Al Ahmad branch instead. It also had a line, but a much shorter one. I tried both the hot and iced latte and although they weren’t better than the coffee I make at home, it definitely was better than most coffees in that price range.
Some coffee shop owners are upset about the pricing and have been voicing their frustration online. Since Kuwait Flour Mills is government-owned, they feel it’s unfair for them to sell coffee this cheap.
It costs me around 360 fils to make an espresso at home using beans from %Arabica, so it definitely costs coffee shops and KFM even less with wholesale pricing. So are coffee shops being greedy, or is KFM undercharging?
Personally, I think the hype might hurt some coffee shops for now, but eventually people will go back to buying coffee from their favorite (and usually most convenient) spots.
14 replies on “The Drama Behind the Kuwait Flour Mills 750 Fils Latte”
For the last time, people need to understand that KFM is subsidized by the government.
Why is this ruffling anyone’s feathers?
Local coffee shops are overcharging for their coffee anyway.
+1
Exactly
Competition is always good. Without competition there is stagnation and greed. Look at the AI market. When new competition came, everyone was forced to change and accelerate their advancements. And fix their pricing and free tiers to get people in.
+1
KFM is selling toast for 250 fils, while dozens of bakeries are selling it for double or triple the price yet no one complains?
+1
What’s the drama about? Go to any local Indian restaurant and they charge 150 fils for a small cup of Cafe Latte (which is basically coffee with milk). Double it and you still pay 300 fils. Ask them for fancy cup and it’ll be 400 fils. There’s something for everybody in Kuwait. This isn’t Champs-elysees.
This is the same price as IKEA (or in the same ballpark) not sure what people are crying about
i dont know what is the issue about if i wanted to have cheap coffee ill make it at home if i wanted a good coffee i would get it at one of the fancy places like caf toby arabica and i know there are a lot more but im just mentioning a few but honestly we all know coffee is hella expensive in kuwait since starbuck launched so many years ago, i rememeber when krispy kreme opened me and my friend would hang out after uni at avenues and get a donut and coffee for 1 KD and that was almost every other day, sometimes its not about the money or the coffee but the time spend there with people at the memories, coffee places need to relax KFM aint gonna be most people places to grab coffee and sit, its just gonna be for people on the move, but if they cant give a better coffee and service then a sub 1 KD coffee then its better the work on their coffee rather then bugging the government to Hike up Prices. PS I still go to Costa every other week with friends cause its just a norm for us it not about the coffee
Oh? So the coffee shops selling coffee for 2 KD are complaining about competition?
I remember buying top quality double espresso at Mecca for only 10 riyals, and that’s inclusive of their 15% VAT Tax.
That’s almost 700 fils of after-tax revenue per espresso. And I’m talking specialty coffee at a prime location in Mecca.
Businesses benefit from lower raw material wholesale prices but it probably costs them more to make both at home and KFM. For example, a coffee shop will pay significant building and land rents, whereas if KFM are utilizing dead space, it is effectively free. In addition there are staff wages; utilities; and other direct overheads which all add up.
James Hoffman looking at the UK model estimated only 30% of the (post-VAT) cost of a coffee was for the product (coffee, milk, etc.).
But yes, coffee is overpriced in Kuwait.
Coffee shops prices in kuwait are absurd.
It costs me 6KD to drink coffee for A MONTH!!
I (heart) KFM