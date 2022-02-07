Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit “Death on the Nile” with a cast of Hollywood stars including Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said Sunday. Source
Can someone with free time on their hands get the domain bannedinkuwait.com and just start listing all the things banned here so we can keep track? Thx.
Lol, that makes sense as all can access 1 site and know what’s banned and what’s not, though matter of concern is these decisions just change overnight so that person must be really free to keep updating it…. 😁
my friends and I literally said the same thing last night https://i.postimg.cc/7h0Xp481/disc.png
Good on them,
They media fight us, we should do the same.
Don’t forget Israeli shopping centers ripped off all posters of Bella and Gigi Hadeed for speaking out last May.
تحية للشرفاء ولا عزاء للمطبعين
I hope it streams on netflix before the service is banned.
Amen my Palestinian brother/sister/those who don’t identify with either!
And kudos to our Kuwaiti supporters, Mohammad Al Awadhi and Jehan Al Shehab, for going against the grain and publicly boycotting Israel in UAE.
Israel is gaining more and more impunity with Gulf normalization. We have to keep fighting.
For those of you moaning and groaning about this insignificant film being banned, you are acting like selfish, spoiled children.
I retract that. Children are so much more compassionate than you’ll ever be.
Kuwait is banning this film for a noble cause, it is banning it on religious or moral grounds.
This is all we have to fight Apartheid Israel which two thirds of the U.K. government last year publicly declared is an “apartheid state” and which Amnesty International, the largest human rights NGO, also called “a cruel, racist apartheid state”.
My people don’t have an army, a navy or even a police force. Israel has all those plus the fourth strongest army in the world.
Boycotts are a proven method to combat Israel. Look it up. Israel is extremely concerned about increasing worldwide boycotts and this is according to Israeli papers like The Jerusalem Post and Ynet.
Apartheid Israel is currently fighting Ben & Jerry’s in court for this reason because the Jewish American ice cream giant is boycotting it.
To those “liberal” Arabs and Christian Asians in Kuwait who support that racist, fascist country, I have nothing but contempt for you. You have all seen the horrendous videos and images last year and you still get your panties in a bunch for Kuwait supporting Palestine by boycotting this really insignificant movie.
You are disgusting.
Sorry I meant Kuwait is “not banning it on religious or moral grounds”.
you’re right. I don’t disagree with this ban. My comment was based on yesterday’s yoga post.
Are you saying that individuals should not be allowed to decide what content they consume because of your political cause? And if their decision does not align with your cause, then they are disgusting?
Yes Scott. Simply being a political option does not validate the social acceptability of the KKK or NAMBLA. Ignorance, or worse apathy towards the Racist Theocratic Social Experiment in Palestine is disgusting. Educate yourself: “Against Our Better Judgement” by Allison Weir
I completely see where you’re coming from and the idea of boycotts and so on, but that would work if say this was a film produced by an Israeli company and the money from tickets and such benefits them and then Israel…
In this case, Gal is getting a salary and she will do with it what she wants, so will the rest of the huge cast in the film that have nothing to do with Israel and the cause!
This is why banning this film will be very insignificant because it isn’t “hurting” Israel, Kuwait is simply doing it as a stand with the cause and because ONE of the huge cast is Israeli.
Either way, we all have our opinions!
Every little step counts. It all accumulates and again, it is a proven fact that Israel is gravely concerned about worldwide boycotts.
This has even been reported by right-wing Zionist papers.
You could also argue that Ben & Jerry’s boycotting Apartheid Israel doesn’t affect anyone because its just ice cream and Apartheid Israel has Baskin Robbins and its own ice cream brands.
But if you see how the fascist country is relentlessly attacking Ben & Jerry’s in courtrooms in America, then you’ll know that they are livid. It’s really getting to them.
I can see what’s going on here with these comments.
Again, agree with your thoughts and the overall concept, nobody here is “siding with Israel” or whatever you’re thinking.
The only thought is this specific ban whether it was Kuwait or another country.
Ben & Jerry’s is a US company that stood against Israel because of their actions and that’s amazing, so yes directly hurt them!
Also agree with every little step counts, but again its highly unlikely that banning this film is even a step, because it is just one individual in the whole movie and everyone associated with it that have nothing to do with Israel.
Think about this way, 10 years from now, yes we’re all going to remember and say:
“ya the stance Ben and Jerrys took was brave and made an impact even if it was small”
A year from now I bet you nobody will say:
“ya Kuwait banning Death on the Nile last year was brave and made an impact even if it was small”
Anyway just my general thoughts, not trying to argue or change anyone’s opinion…all the best!
I wasn’t thinking anything. Your interpretation of what I said is simply that, an interpretation.
Thank you for your support. Every little bit helps. You are just one person but your support means the world to me and other Palestinians.
And Thank you to Kuwait and other nations like Ireland and South Africa for calling the Zionists “an apartheid country”.
Their days of impunity are numbered. The world won’t stand for it.
يحيا الكويت
يحيا فلسطين
kuwait bans a LOT of things. you presume too much if you think you have any insight at all about kuwait’s bans.
hell, in the last 2 years, residence for foreigners aged 60+ has been banned and unbanned 60+ times. perhaps you can share your thoughts on this noble cause.
My family is Kuwaiti. I think I have some insights yes.
LOL, you people calling it Israel? The national newspaper says that’s not even a country.
Thank you to Kuwait and other nations for not normalizing with them.
Speaking about creating a website and free time, we are all too busy planning our exit strategy from Kuwait to worry about what is going on.
What will you take to expedite the execution of that strategy?
Jesus – who gives a shit about Israel when Kuwait is literally an apartheid state.
Wow people are comparing being bombed literally, having your arms and legs amputated and having your grandfather’s property seized to living in Kuwait.
I mean seriously wow.
When your friend who is an elementary school math teacher’s house is completely demolished by bombs and his family has nowhere to go and you see him crying and traumatized in front of you, come see me.
That’s what happened to my friend from Gaza who works in one of the public schools here.
The lack of compassion of some people is staggering.
Didn’t Palestinians side with Iraq in 1990, grassing people up and leading to deaths of Kuwaitis?
Palestinians by and large did not side with Saddam Hussein. My family is Palestinian Kuwaiti and they are extremely loyal to Kuwait as are most Palestinians.
You obviously know nothing of history.
And by your logic, because a leader and a fringe minority sided with Iraq therefore the deaths and arrests of hundreds of innocent children and an entire nation living under military occupation and their ancestral lands being seized is justifiable.
Again, the complete and total lack of compassion of some people is staggering.
If the Kuwait government wholeheartedly sides with Palestine and with Palestinians, then who are you exactly to talk?
The Kuwait government wholeheartedly side with no Johnnie Walker, no plants, no funghi, and plenty of pharmaceuticals. So does Israel and Palestine and many others, mostly. So you support that, and I’ll have my own life.
Was that English?
It definitely wasn’t.
Every word is English. Are you struggling to read? Which words didn’t you understand?
Every word was English but it wasn’t the least bit cohesive.
Yasser Arafat openly supported Saddam, the guy who lead the PLO and made himself the “representative” of all Palestinians, you think this looks good for Palestine? And because of all those stupid war criminals during the Invasion, that’s why so many Palestinians were kicked out of Kuwait. You should be angry and hateful towards those who represent your country and commit heinous acts. You think the efforts made by such organizations benefited Palestinians? They were no different than those stupid Zionists you hate so much.
Wallah, we bring Yousef
You’re wrong.
I hate them more than I hate Israel’s policies.
But Arafat has been dead for twenty years.
What Apartheid Israel did to Al-Aqsa mosque happened last year in Ramadan. What they did to Gaza and Jerusalem was last year and this year.
Apartheid Israel is illegally (illegal by international law) evicting families from their ancestral homes in Jerusalem as we speak.
Hey but my old boss was freinds and partner with an israeli.
and what about the movie red notice?
Here are a list of all movies banned in Kuwait since the Cinemas reopened in May 13th 3021. I added the date it was banned approximately in brackets. I really detest Kuwait’s movie ratings but their Ban list is even more -Whatever-. Im sure I missed some movies. ✌
Death On The Nile (Feb 03, 2022)
Marry Me (Jan 30, 2022)
Book of Love (Jan 05, 2022)
The Lost Daughter (Dec 13, 2021)
Father Christmas is Back (Dec 07, 2021)
The Eternals (Nov 04, 2021)
Kurup (Nov 09, 2021)
Sooryavanshi (Nov 02, 2021)
Ron Gone Wrong (Oct 18, 2021)
Escape from Mogadishu (Sep 13, 2021)
Jungle Cruise (July 25, 2021)
Spare Parts (June 16, 2021)
Some Pre Pandemic Nostalgia xD
Sister in Arms: Red Snake (Mar 04, 2020)
True History of the Kelly Gang (Mar 04, 2020)
Come to Daddy (Mar 02, 2020)
Trance (Mar 01, 2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Feb 16, 2020)
Dhamaka (Jan 14, 2020)
KSA is friends with Isreal, Dubai has become a bestie of Isreal, Bahrain has signed a security deal with Isreal,
believe me its only matter of time, when the entire gulf will become friends with Isreal,
Pointless even to think about the ban and shizzz
“Isreal”?
I know whose side a lot of these people commenting are on.
It’s pretty obvious.
Lol. My friend even you are on the same side if you use fiat currency and the current financial system.
I can’t remember if Wonder Woman, also starring Gal Gadot, was banned here or not.
My issue with her movies is that not that she’s Israeli (so is Natalie Portman and everyone seems to like her) but that she’s a former IDF officer who actually took part in the bombings of Gaza in 2014.
She’s also a terrible actress and has no business being in ANY movies.
Natalie Portman has come out in support of Palestinians.
https://248am.com/mark/movies/wonder-woman-banned-in-kuwait/
National military service is mandatory for all Israeli citizens over the age of 18. If she is an Israeli nationale, what was she supposed to do? It’s her nation.
Do you arrest, kill and amputate the legs of children? If your country ordered you to, would you?
She can object. Many do for different reasons such as family, medical or religious.
I posted a video of a 19 year old Jewish Israeli teenager who has gone to jail three times because she does not want to participate in the suffering of Palestinians. The video was posted below.
Everyone here is scaring me. It’s as though many of you secretly/not so secretly support Israel.
The future looks bleak.
People can be so cruel and unkind.
I don’t think she arrested, killed or amputated the legs of any children though. According to what I read online, she enlisted as a combat fitness instructor.
Fantastic.
So she gave the people doing the maiming and killing fitness goals?
yup https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NW14MIxtCN8
Very nice.
Maybe she can teach them how to make relaxing matcha smoothies while they’re bombing children to smithereens.
Arab Times, Kuwait Times, Dubai gazette, Sabq in Saudi. Send all the fiction haha
If Gal Gadot being Israeli is the reason for banning the movie then how come her other movies under the Marvel banner were allowed ??
That was Natalie Portman, and I guess because she has American citizenship that gives her a free pass.
She being an IDF officer should not be something special almost all Israelis have been part of the armed forces at one time or another in their lives. As for being part of the bombings in Gaza? She was a part of her country’s armed forces doing her job.!! Just like any other soldier or military personnel in the world would do if ordered to do so by their commanding officers.
Gal Gadot being an IDF officer should not be something special almost all Israelis have been part of the armed forces at one time or another in their lives. As for being part of the bombings in Gaza? She was a part of her country’s armed forces doing her job.!! Just like any other soldier or military personnel in the world would do if ordered to do so by their commanding officers.
That’s what captured Nazis said when they were put on trial – “We were just following orders”.
Well done, sir.
You do realize that there is a growing number of conscientious objector Israelis who refuse to join the army for moral reasons and are now in prison because of it.
Your argument is invalid. Israel is still hunting down ex Nazi soliders/commanders for “doing their job” why because they should have not “done their job”. So they are right in doing so. IDF SOLDIERS may have not done the same torture but they are part of a force that is using M16s against children with rocks.
They are part of a force that is pushing a people from their land and going against every country by expanding with no right.
the most peaceful thing Kuwait can do is ban a dumb movie. Kuwait is a semi democracy. That’s what makes it better than the rest of the countries in the region.
Mark tends to pick on Kuwait over and over and sometimes for good reason, but I’m sure if he was back in Lebanon and was not Canadian his views would have been different.
My argument?
I’m confused.
Sorry was replying to security advisor
Thank you for supporting Palestine but also condemning Nazism.
Unfortunately there are many people out there who support the former and the latter.
Nazism is a sick ideology that should be eradicated permanently.
The Holocaust was one of the darkest periods of human history.
This Israeli teenager has gone to jail THREE times for refusing to join the Occupation army because of the illegal Zionist occupation of Palestinian territories. She’s a real hero. The people commenting on here are not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Je8guuLGumY
The lack of human decency I’ve seen today is really disgusting.
So it is banned because the actor is jewish? I mean she is Wonder Woman.
No, it’s because she’s an Israeli who openly supports the Occupation Army.
Hollywood has hundreds of Jewish actors and filmmakers. Their films have been screened in the Middle East for decades with no issue.
Hell even Harry Potter is Jewish and no one cares.
So no, people don’t care if someone is Jewish. Well some do but they’re anti-Semites who need to go live in a corner.
Meanwhile Justice League and some of the F&F movies (which all starred Gal Gadot) still got released here without a problem, and last year, there was even a private screening for Wonder Woman 1984 (which you had to pay 25KD for, because it included dinner) and the MOI didn’t crack down on it, so what kind of BS is this?? By this logic, they could just simply blur her face in Death on the Nile just like how the women were censored in Mad Max: Fury Road! 😂
Left the country for good last July, now smiling from distance.