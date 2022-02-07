The Liberation Tower is now open to the public for the month of February. The Ministry of Communications is holding a communications and postal exhibition on level 150m of the tower to showcase a unique collection of telecom devices and items related to the postal service.

The tower is open on weekdays from 3PM to 8PM, and weekends from 2PM to 8PM. You need to book ahead of time and you can do so by visiting liberationtower.com

Update: Tickets are sold out!

Update2: Ok, I found a loophole. If you try and book a ticket the normal way you will get a “Sold Out” error. Instead, what you need to do is head to this page and add the product to the cart. You will find tickets available but you can only book one ticket at a time. As of this post they had tickets available from today till Sunday. After clicking on submit, the page will hang and time out. Ignore that and check your email. If you don’t have an account on the website then you will get an email asking to verify your email. Once you verify you should get the tickets sent to you.

Update3: Looks like the loophole has now been closed.