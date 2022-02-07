The Liberation Tower is now open to the public for the month of February. The Ministry of Communications is holding a communications and postal exhibition on level 150m of the tower to showcase a unique collection of telecom devices and items related to the postal service.
The tower is open on weekdays from 3PM to 8PM, and weekends from 2PM to 8PM. You need to book ahead of time and you can do so by visiting liberationtower.com
Update: Tickets are sold out!
Update2: Ok, I found a loophole. If you try and book a ticket the normal way you will get a “Sold Out” error. Instead, what you need to do is head to this page and add the product to the cart. You will find tickets available but you can only book one ticket at a time. As of this post they had tickets available from today till Sunday. After clicking on submit, the page will hang and time out. Ignore that and check your email. If you don’t have an account on the website then you will get an email asking to verify your email. Once you verify you should get the tickets sent to you.
Update3: Looks like the loophole has now been closed.
Thanks, Mark #loophole :) booked successfully ..but there is no time and date hope it’s fine
There is a time and date, you need to select it from the drop down list
The dropdown list is not visible mark opened the site in chrome ,IE and Microsoft edge but no luck
oh just checked now, looks like they closed the loophole.
theres a SNITCH among us !
when we receive the ticket it is not showing any date and time in the ticket PDF but when I add it to a calendar the event details are displayed as today 12am to 12 am
yup they closed the loop hole
I also got the tickets . But will it be valid to use on any day ?
Just wanted to confirm as I am planning to take my family on the weekend.
if there are no dates and times on the ticket it isnt valid.
Download is working when we press the control button and click the download, it is opening in Other Tab
What a shame !! They could not even make a simple website just to register.. 🤦🏻♀️
+1
its still working and i got tickets but no date and time mentioned. anyhow i called up there number # 99805770 and they said yes it shows all sold out but you can come in anytime from 3-8PM and no need for any booking :D
I went today with the ticket without the date and time and they scanned my ticket code and let us in. I had called before going as I didn’t get a date and time and they told me that I could just walk in without a ticket but I still took the tickets just in case.. and they asked to see it at the entrance… so these tickets are being scanned too even though they don’t have a time on it.
Thanks good to know!