The inaugural list of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants was revealed yesterday and White Robata was the only restaurant from Kuwait that made it coming in at #43. Since they were the only restaurant from Kuwait that also automatically gave them the accolade of The Best Restaurant in Kuwait for 2022.
The majority of the list was dominated by UAE-based restaurants (19 in total) including the overall first place winner going to 3 Fils which is located in Dubai. Five restaurants from Saudi Arabia made the list, two from Bahrain and one from Qatar while five restaurants from Lebanon also made the list and four from Egypt.
To check out MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, click here.
Honestly I think Ora is better.
Sorry but they’re not in the same league.
Ora’s food is so freaking yummy! Personally its my favorite restaurant in Kuwait
And they say Kuwait is the best when it comes to food. Probably they’ll ban this rank list, so problem solved.
Kuwait doesn’t have many top notch restaurants that can compete in such level. But the average level of food quality in Kuwait is much higher than many countries in the region.
The problem in Kuwait is the lack of chefs developing concepts that focus on food and baking techniques , and lack of restaurants trying to the global palate. The focus is on the local population, thus making it hard to compete in such occasions.
yup exactly, the market is too small and the cost of running a restaurant is really high to survive on a niche audience.
If you revise this list to exclude franchises imported from Europe and focus on homegrown restaurants… lets just say it would look VERY different
The lovely Rana Sadik opened Kuwait’s first fine dining restaurant about 12-13 years ago. It didn’t pan out because there is no market for that here.
Mark, what was the name of it? It was really good.
Gusto