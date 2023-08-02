Similar to what happened with Oppenheimer, there are currently rumors circulating that the Barbie movie is banned in Kuwait. As of now, that isn’t true and it’s just rumors.
According to a source of mine at the cinema, the Barbie movie is coming out in Kuwait at the end of the month, but it will be censored. My understanding is the scenes that will be censored are LGBTQ+ related and that the studio already approved the removal of those scenes last month. The only reason the movie was going to be banned in Kuwait is if Saudi Arabia decided to ban it, but yesterday according to @kuwaitnews, Saudi said the movie will be released so thats good news for us.
If everything goes according to plan, the movie will be released in Kuwait on August 31st. On a side note, with my pink colored blog I kinda feel like I need to be collaborating with Barbie somehow, maybe a Barbie launch day takeover or something, I need ideas!
12 replies on “Barbie Movie is Not Banned in Kuwait”
I’ll watch Barbie only if it’s a sci-fi psychological thriller.
And should I recommend movies n shows here or wait for the usual, tomorrow?
wait till tomorrow, i have recommendations too!
The movie doesn’t even have kissing scenes, let alone LGBT characters and themes. I’ve already seen the movie, and I’m pretty sure I know exactly what was removed from the movie.
what was removed then?
There was a scene where Barbie & Ken are in the real world, and a group of male construction workers make lewd comments towards them, to which Barbie responds to them that she and Ken don’t have a vagina and a penis (because they’re dolls). Also, there was one scene where Barbie goes to an OB-GYN.
OBGYNs are obviously not haraam in Kuwait. Without them, there would be no babies and ultimately no people in the country.
And the film has absolutely zero LGBTQIA references save for the fact that one of the Barbies is played by Hari Nef, who herself is a Trans actress.
But Nef is playing a regular female Barbie in the movie and makes no mentions of Trans people whatsoever.
If Gerwig has OK-ed Middle Eastern distributors to cut the scenes with Hari Nef then her reputation as a forward-thinking, Liberal filmmaker will be forever tarnished.
Mark you’re in a different zone today. Very nice!
I watched it opening night (i was out of town) and there is nothing significant to warrant a ban, unless they want to ban feminism.
And of course some non-woke neckbeard dudebro is gonna complain there’s an agenda when he wasn’t gonna watch the movie anyway.
Let’s not drag Ben Shapiro into this.
Is there a story behind your pink blog?
Well it originally was blue and then I changed the theme and went with cyan but it was too light a color and links weren’t showing so then changed it to magenta. I wanted to using one of the primary colors, CMYK (I’ve got a design background) and only Magenta had enough contrast on white
this is one of the greatest posts u ever wrote man thankyou fr u rly made my freakin week have a nice day mark 🎀🎀😊