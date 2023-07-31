Categories Events Food Things to do Vibe Food Fest Post date July 31, 2023 Categories In Events, Food, Things to do 3 Comments on Vibe Food Fest If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Yard is holding a food festival in Al Hamra Mall. The ‘Vibe Food Fest’ starts this Wednesday August 2nd and runs till Saturday August 5th from 10AM to 10PM. @yardkw 3 Comments on Vibe Food Fest ← ‘After Work’ Documentary → Barbie Movie is Not Banned in Kuwait 3 replies on “Vibe Food Fest” Love that there’s a big social event in the summer. That almost never happens. Is it a big social event? Where is the place in the Hamra mall to have a big event On the terrace, perhaps…. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Δ
3 replies on “Vibe Food Fest”
Love that there’s a big social event in the summer.
That almost never happens.
Is it a big social event? Where is the place in the Hamra mall to have a big event
On the terrace, perhaps….