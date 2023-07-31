‘After Work’ Documentary

Has anyone watched the documentary ‘After Work‘? I just found out about it now and only because Kuwait is part of the documentary. You can watch the trailer below, Kuwait makes an appearance 47 seconds in.
Thanks Dina
Where can I watch it? Any idea? Thank you.
No haven’t found it online yet it might just be still doing it’s rounds in theaters
Where can one watch it?
Lol, dunno if they were speaking about Kuwait, but sounds about right.
Went to the hospital the other day, 7 people in the IT department who couldn’t do simple data entry. Neither could their manager.