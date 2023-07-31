Categories
Movies

‘After Work’ Documentary

Has anyone watched the documentary ‘After Work‘? I just found out about it now and only because Kuwait is part of the documentary. You can watch the trailer below, Kuwait makes an appearance 47 seconds in.

Thanks Dina

4 replies on “‘After Work’ Documentary”

Lol, dunno if they were speaking about Kuwait, but sounds about right.

Went to the hospital the other day, 7 people in the IT department who couldn’t do simple data entry. Neither could their manager.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *