The Yarmouk Cultural Centre will be screening the short film “One Small Visit” tonight at 7PM.

The true story of an immigrant Indian family who unexpectedly passes through the tiny Ohio hometown of Neil Armstrong in the wake of the ’69 moon landing and the civil rights movement and ends up on the Armstrong’s doorstep.

The film is based on a true story and one of the family members on which the film was based will be at the screening for a Q&A.

Based on the trailer the film looks like it would be fun to watch and entry is free. This is the first showing in the Middle East, for more info on the screening, click here.