Legendary Director David Lynch has Died

Back in the late 90s while I was in university I had a few favorite directors:

David Cronenberg who was behind weird films like Crash, The Fly, eXistenZ, The Dead Zone, and Videodrome

Stanley Kubrick who was behind classics like Lolita, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining

Terry Gilliam who was behind the best comedy ever made, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as well as classics like Brazil, 12 Monkeys and the last film Johnny Depp was great in, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

And finally, David Lynch who was behind some of my all time favorite movies, Lost Highway, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Twin Peaks and Eraserhead. He also directed the original Dune movie although I’m not sure if I’ve watched it. I must have.

I don’t even know how many times I’ve watched Lost Highway, has to be over a dozen, I owned the original copy of the videotape and played the movie a lot to my friends. It was such a bizarre film with probably one of the top 5 best soundtracks ever released. The only movie I’ve watched more than Lost Highway is Natural Born Killers, I stopped counting the number of times I watched that movie after I passed 20.

Whats so weird is literally 2 days ago, January 15, I was randomly talking to my wife about movies and brought up the movie Lost Highway and how we should watch it. I just found out the film actually launched on January 15, 1997, and now two days later David Lynch passed away. Pretty weird, but fitting since he was so weird. Gonna go now and see if they ever released a 4K version of the Lost Highway so I can watch it again this weekend.