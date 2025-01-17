Back in the late 90s while I was in university I had a few favorite directors:
David Cronenberg who was behind weird films like Crash, The Fly, eXistenZ, The Dead Zone, and Videodrome
Stanley Kubrick who was behind classics like Lolita, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining
Terry Gilliam who was behind the best comedy ever made, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as well as classics like Brazil, 12 Monkeys and the last film Johnny Depp was great in, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
And finally, David Lynch who was behind some of my all time favorite movies, Lost Highway, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Twin Peaks and Eraserhead. He also directed the original Dune movie although I’m not sure if I’ve watched it. I must have.
I don’t even know how many times I’ve watched Lost Highway, has to be over a dozen, I owned the original copy of the videotape and played the movie a lot to my friends. It was such a bizarre film with probably one of the top 5 best soundtracks ever released. The only movie I’ve watched more than Lost Highway is Natural Born Killers, I stopped counting the number of times I watched that movie after I passed 20.
Whats so weird is literally 2 days ago, January 15, I was randomly talking to my wife about movies and brought up the movie Lost Highway and how we should watch it. I just found out the film actually launched on January 15, 1997, and now two days later David Lynch passed away. Pretty weird, but fitting since he was so weird. Gonna go now and see if they ever released a 4K version of the Lost Highway so I can watch it again this weekend.
6 replies on “Legendary Director David Lynch has Died”
Mulholland Drive and the original Twin Peaks were masterpieces. RIP.
I’m still in denial about it.
Twin Peaks The Return is my favorite of his. It was his magnum opus! The man’s crowning achievement. I know it’s nothing like the original but I wasn’t expecting it to be. It transcends everything he ever did.
I also loved Wild At Heart and his Disney film, The Straight Story. Yes, Lynch made a Disney film.
What most people don’t know is that he’s also an incredible composer/remixer.
Check out his remixes of two of my favorite artists – Zola Jesus’ In Your Nature and Mylene Farmer (French Madonna) Je Te Rends Amour.
I think he went off the deep end a bit with the Twin Peaks Return and Inland Empire – but to each their own. I enjoyed the phase where he had Mary Sweeney as his editor. She kept him in check a little bit and his work was better for it IMO ; original Twin Peaks, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, The Straight Story are some of the Mary Sweeney edited works.
Cahiers Du Cinema named Twin Peaks The Return the best “film” of 2017 even though it’s a show. They’ve never done that before in the 70 plus years they’ve been running the magazine. It speaks to how incredible the show is.
RIP
Hi Mark,
Mulholland Drive is also a movie worth mentioning when you think of weird. One of my favorites! And Twin Peaks, no comment required for that!
RIP Mr Lynch!