This week I finished the latest seasons of Landman and Dune: Prophecy. Landman last episode was epic, without revealing any spoilers they brought in Andy Garcia to the show so I’m now super excited for the next season. Dune: Prophecy was ok, if it wasn’t for the great visuals and sound I’m not sure if I would have enjoyed it as much.
Other than that I’m watching the new season of Squid Game and think it’s pretty boring. I watched the movie The Message for the first time, it’s pretty great especially since it’s in 4K so doesn’t really feel that old. Holds up pretty well, next movie to watch is Lawrence of Arabia.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Alarum (N/A)
Buffalo Kids (6.6)
Maria (6.5)
Wolf Man (5.9)
You Shall Not Sleep Tonight (4.3)
Other Movies Showing:
Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)
Gladiator II (7.0)
Home Alone (classic) (7.7)
Moana 2 (7.1)
Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)
Nosferatu (7.8)
Paddington in Peru (6.8)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)
Wicked (8.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
12 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Nothing to do this weekend:(
There is, just stopped posting them here and posting them on insta instead https://www.instagram.com/p/DE4DV6vMgr2/?img_index=1
Silo ep.209 was the best of this season. can’t wait for the finale tomorrow. and Severance season 2 starts tomorrow as well.
movies I watched:
– Paris, Texas (1984) didn’t expect it to be that good. definitely in my top 10, probably top 3
– Becky (2020) and The Wrath of Becky (2023) pretty good for B-movies
– Chime (2024) short, japanese. little weird, in a good way. eerie
Oh? Shit guess I got to keep watching silo cuz I stopped I think episode 4 or 5
it’s a slow season
season 3&4 are being filmed now, back-to-back
Paris, Texas is Wenders’ best film.
Natassja Kinski, the star in it, is actually in Netflix’s Castlevania – the second season premieres today!
this is my first Wender’s movie. what would you recommend next?
Perfect Days!
Just watched it. Very beautiful movie, relatable. Thank you.
The message from 1976 ? If same one, my relative Produced & Directed it. Along with most of the Halloween series.
Yes that one but had zero idea there was a connection to Halloween, who’s your relative??
Mustaffa Akkad