Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I finished the latest seasons of Landman and Dune: Prophecy. Landman last episode was epic, without revealing any spoilers they brought in Andy Garcia to the show so I’m now super excited for the next season. Dune: Prophecy was ok, if it wasn’t for the great visuals and sound I’m not sure if I would have enjoyed it as much.

Other than that I’m watching the new season of Squid Game and think it’s pretty boring. I watched the movie The Message for the first time, it’s pretty great especially since it’s in 4K so doesn’t really feel that old. Holds up pretty well, next movie to watch is Lawrence of Arabia.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Alarum (N/A)

Buffalo Kids (6.6)

Maria (6.5)

Wolf Man (5.9)

You Shall Not Sleep Tonight (4.3)

Other Movies Showing:

Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Nosferatu (7.8)

Paddington in Peru (6.8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

Wicked (8.1)