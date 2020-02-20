

Emma.

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

After Midnight (5.3)

Brahms: The Boy II (5.9)

Color Out of Space (6.2)

Emma. (6.9)

The Call of the Wild (7.1)

Vic the Viking and the Magic Sword (5.9)

Oscar Winning Movies Back in Theaters:

1917 (3 Awards, 10 Nominations)

Jojo Rabbit (1 Award, 6 Nominations)

Ford vs Ferrari (2 Awards, 4 Nominations)

Little Women (1 Award, 6 Nominations)

Parasite (4 Awards, 6 Nominations)

Other Movies Showing Now:

Bad Boys for Life (7.2)

Birds of Prey (6.9)

Dolittle (6.2)

Fantasy Island (6.2)

Frozen II (7.1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog (7.2)

The Gentlemen (8.1)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)