Paradise Hills
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
A Million Little Pieces (6.1)
Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past (6.3)
Paradise Hills (5.8)
StarDog and TurboCat (5.8)
The Invisible Man (7.4)
VFW (6.3)
Oscar Winning Movies Back in Theaters:
1917 (3 Awards, 10 Nominations)
Little Women (1 Award, 6 Nominations)
Parasite (4 Awards, 6 Nominations)
Other Movies Showing Now:
After Midnight (5.3)
Bad Boys for Life (7.2)
Birds of Prey (6.9)
Brahms: The Boy II (5.9)
Dolittle (6.2)
Emma. (6.9)
Fantasy Island (6.2)
Frozen II (7.1)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Sonic the Hedgehog (7.2)
The Call of the Wild (7.1)
The Gentlemen (8.1)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
dude u never mention sky cinemas, I swear its one of the best in town