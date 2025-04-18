Movies & TV Shows to Watch

Last week someone recommended watching Paradise on Hulu. I already had it on my need to watch list but I guess I needed a push and I’m glad I got it because it was one of my favorite new shows I watched this year.

I don’t want to spoil it even slightly, but the first episode started off really slow until a big twist right at the end that kept me hooked for the remaining season. It’s one of those shows where I couldn’t wait to get back home so I could continue watching. Highly recommended and I have to say, Hulu has been really killing it with their content, it’s my favorite streaming service right now.

I also started watching the new season of Black Mirror, only two episodes in and so far it’s good. I also just got a notification that Rami Yousef’s new animated show #1 Happy Family USA came out today. So I guess I’m watching that this weekend as well.

Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

825 Forest Road (5.0)

Absolution (5.2)

Black Bag (6.9)

Opus (5.0)

Sinners (8.0)

The Monkey (6.0)

The Rule of Jenny Pen (6.3)

Other Movies Showing:

A Minecraft Movie (6.0)

A Working Man (6.8)

Aladdin (classic) (8.0)

Bloat (3.8)

Mickey 17 (6.9)

Night at The Zoo (5.8)

Novocaine (5.8)

The Amateur (6.7)

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (6.3)