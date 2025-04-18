It looks like Tim Hortons has jumped headfirst into Kuwait’s ongoing Matcha craze with a new full line‑up of ICED Matcha drinks. They’re introducing 4 bold & fruity flavors:
Iced Strawberry Matcha: Sweet meets earthy. The ultimate match!
Iced Spanish Matcha: Rich, velvety, and a great twist on everyone’s favorite Iced Spanish Latte.
Iced Blueberry Matcha: Tangy, chill, and berry-licious.
Iced Mango Matcha: Tropical + refreshing = vacay in a cup!
Bonus: Add mango popping boba for extra texture and flavor—it’s a pop of summer in every sip.
The 4 Iced Matcha flavors are available now in stores or delivery.
If you want to keep an eye on whatever flavors they might drop next, follow them @timhortons.kuwait.
2 replies on “Tim Hortons Fuels the Iced Matcha Craze”
I mutcha love iced matcha. Perfect for summer and anything in between. Just curious what are the price points ?
I just checked Talabat and they’re selling for 2KD