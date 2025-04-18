Categories
Food Promoted

Tim Hortons Fuels the Iced Matcha Craze

It looks like Tim Hortons has jumped headfirst into Kuwait’s ongoing Matcha craze with a new full line‑up of ICED Matcha drinks. They’re introducing 4 bold & fruity flavors:

Iced Strawberry Matcha: Sweet meets earthy. The ultimate match!
Iced Spanish Matcha: Rich, velvety, and a great twist on everyone’s favorite Iced Spanish Latte.
Iced Blueberry Matcha: Tangy, chill, and berry-licious.
Iced Mango Matcha: Tropical + refreshing = vacay in a cup!

Bonus: Add mango popping boba for extra texture and flavor—it’s a pop of summer in every sip.

The 4 Iced Matcha flavors are available now in stores or delivery.

If you want to keep an eye on whatever flavors they might drop next, follow them @timhortons.kuwait.

2 replies on “Tim Hortons Fuels the Iced Matcha Craze”

I mutcha love iced matcha. Perfect for summer and anything in between. Just curious what are the price points ?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 