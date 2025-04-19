Tesla Might Finally Be Coming to Kuwait

This isn’t a rumor, but rather an interesting observation from one of my readers. Tesla recently updated their careers page to include Kuwait as a location. According to the reader who regularly checks the Tesla careers page to see which new countries get added, Saudi Arabia appeared on the list around this time last year, and Tesla opened its first dealership there just this past month.

Now they’ve added Kuwait, so it could mean we’ll see a Tesla dealership opening here around this time next year.

To double-check his info, I used web.archive.org to pull up a snapshot of the careers page from two weeks ago. He was right, Kuwait wasn’t listed then which confirms it was just recently added.

Although Tesla is currently going through a rough patch in the US and Europe, the brand remains popular in our region, most likely because it’s always been desirable, yet unavailable here.

If you want to check the above yourself, head to tesla.com/careers/search