Kuwait Ice Hockey Team wins Bronze at the World Championship

The Kuwait ice hockey team won the bronze medal at the annual IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV. Eight teams took part in the Division IV world championship which is the lowest level of the IIHF World Championships. The national team that wins the Division IV championship gets promoted to the following year’s Division III B championship. Uzbekistan came first while Armenia second.

Three of the top five scorers in the division though were from the Kuwait National Team. Anton Tcibin scored the most goals with 14, Ilya Drozdetskikh the 2nd most with 13, and Valery Budzevich came 5th with 10 goals.

To stay posted on the teams activities you can follow them on instagram @kuwait_wgc