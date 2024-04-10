Ok it’s been awhile since we did this so here we go.
Shōgun – Watch this, from all the shows I’ve been watching recently this is my favorite one. Great story, great acting, beautiful locations and sets, everything about it is pretty much perfect. There is very little lull in the episodes, every moment feels important, I love it. (Hulu)
Palm Royale – It’s a good new show, but really watching it because Ricky Martin is starring in it. I’m not a fan of his music, but a huge fan of his and his acting on this series. (AppleTV+)
Bodies – Started watching this yesterday actually, 4 episodes in and still no idea whats going on. It’s got an interesting plot though that caught my attention that takes place over different time periods. Nothing like Dark though. (Netflix)
3 Body Problem – 5 episodes in out of 8 and no idea whats going on. I want to recommend it for Game of Thrones fans since its by the creators of Game of Thrones and stars a bunch of people from the show, but it’s kinda lost me and not sure the ending is going to be worth it. (Netflix)
Elsbeth – If you’re a fan of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, then you’ll probably like this spinoff. Only 3 episodes out and I like it so far. (Paramount+)
Fallout – Comes out today! (Prime Video)
Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this Eid.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)
The Bricklayer (5.1)
The First Omen (6.9)
Other Movies Showing:
Dune: Part Two (8.8)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
One reply on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Eid”
Recently Watched over the last month or so (in no particular order),
3 Body Problem is AMAZING! One of the best new shows of the year!
Invincible S2 was really good, the finale had some strong moments, but this season was better episode-by-episode than when you look at it as a whole.
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World was largely unfunny with very few funny moments. Don’t recommend.
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was the worst instalment in the franchise with terrible VFX, editing and cinematography.
Naomi S1 was the worst DC Comics show, it didn’t know whether it was supposed to be set in a DC universe with DC heroes or in the real world.
Spaceman was an interesting and heartwarming sci-fi movie, and an actual good Netflix movie that everyone is ignoring for some reason.
Poor Things is a movie you watch when “Prawn Hub” is down 🤣 (Still not a movie worth watching, but the set design was cool)
The Favourite was way tamer compared to Poor Things (because they both had the same director), but it was rather boring.
Wish was not the Disney Disaster so many people made it out to be, I don’t understand how it could be so hated.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a perfect opportunity to experience the Eras Tour concert, but only if you like Taylor Swift’s music, so don’t bother if you won’t enjoy it.
Irish Wish is not worth watching, because the plot was dumb.
Orion and the Dark wasn’t too bad, but the ending was a bit twisted and sad.
Ricky Stanicky is the best comedy movie on Prime Video.
Upgraded was an actual good romcom.
Something From Tiffany’s had a good idea, but only for a short film. Don’t recommend.
Mary Magdalene was an interesting idea for a movie, but not very well executed.
Fifty Shades Freed was better than the first 2 Fifty Shades movies, and most likely better than Madame Web 😂
Damsel is a thrilling fantasy adventure with edge-of-your-seat moments. Another good Netflix movie that gets hated/ignored.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul was actually enjoyable and funny to me, and you might like it if you like vacation movies where things go wrong.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever was alright, better than the previous 2 animated Wimpy Kid movies.
Kung Fu Panda 3 was pretty good, and it could’ve been a decent conclusion to the film series, but they somehow made a 4th one despite making 2 TV shows that take place after the 3rd movie.
Lastly, Genie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and Megamind 2 are not worth watching (esp Genie, that movie will make you angry).