Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Eid

Shōgun – Watch this, from all the shows I’ve been watching recently this is my favorite one. Great story, great acting, beautiful locations and sets, everything about it is pretty much perfect. There is very little lull in the episodes, every moment feels important, I love it. (Hulu)

Palm Royale – It’s a good new show, but really watching it because Ricky Martin is starring in it. I’m not a fan of his music, but a huge fan of his and his acting on this series. (AppleTV+)

Bodies – Started watching this yesterday actually, 4 episodes in and still no idea whats going on. It’s got an interesting plot though that caught my attention that takes place over different time periods. Nothing like Dark though. (Netflix)

3 Body Problem – 5 episodes in out of 8 and no idea whats going on. I want to recommend it for Game of Thrones fans since its by the creators of Game of Thrones and stars a bunch of people from the show, but it’s kinda lost me and not sure the ending is going to be worth it. (Netflix)

Elsbeth – If you’re a fan of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, then you’ll probably like this spinoff. Only 3 episodes out and I like it so far. (Paramount+)

Fallout – Comes out today! (Prime Video)

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The Bricklayer (5.1)

The First Omen (6.9)

Other Movies Showing:

Dune: Part Two (8.8)