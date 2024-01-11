The new season of True Detective comes out on Monday starring Jodie Foster. I’m looking forward to it because haven’t really been watching much lately.
I’ve started The Expanse all over again, I think the first time I watched it I stopped at season 3, and then completely forgot the storyline and characters so now restarting and going to watch it all the way through.
What have you been watching?
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Lord of Misrule (5.3)
The Beekeeper (6.8)
Other Movies Showing:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)
Ferrari (6.8)
Migration (7.5)
Night Swim (N/A)
The Iron Claw (8.1)
Wish (6.0)
Wonka (7.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Rush Hour 2 (6.7)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
What long weekend theres work on Sunday?
Oops I copy pasted last weeks title without reading 😅
Mark
Just want to thank you for giving the heads-up on “Slow Horses” a couple of weeks ago. I would never have watched it without a recommendation and it is a great series.
When I was in US a couple of weeks ago I binge watched the first season of “Night Agent” – a great watch also.
Thank you