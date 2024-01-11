The new season of True Detective comes out on Monday starring Jodie Foster. I’m looking forward to it because haven’t really been watching much lately.

I’ve started The Expanse all over again, I think the first time I watched it I stopped at season 3, and then completely forgot the storyline and characters so now restarting and going to watch it all the way through.

What have you been watching?

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Lord of Misrule (5.3)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Other Movies Showing:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Ferrari (6.8)

Migration (7.5)

Night Swim (N/A)

The Iron Claw (8.1)

Wish (6.0)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Rush Hour 2 (6.7)