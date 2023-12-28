Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Long Weekend

I watched the recently released sci-fi film Rebel Moon a few days ago on Netflix, not sure why it got negative reviews it was actually pretty entertaining. I also finished rewatching the old World War II mini series Band of Brothers, and just started on the follow up to it, The Pacific.

So far I think Band of Brothers was a much better series, only because it mostly took place on the battle fields while The Pacific has a lot more stories that take place off the battlefield. Both are really great shows and you should watch them if you haven’t before (they’re on Netflix).

Both those shows are 10 years apart and now around 10 years later, they’re releasing another companion to the series called Masters of the Air. It comes out next month and you can watch the trailer below.

Let me know what you watched this week in the comments below.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Alice in Terrorland (8.0)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Priscilla (6.8)

Other Movies Showing:

Migration (7.5)

Napoleon (7.0)

Thanksgiving (6.9)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)

The Inseparables (7.0)

Wish (6.0)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Anastasia (7.1)

Die Hard (8.2)