Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I was planning to rent Wes Anderson’s most recent movie Asteroid City but then it got released on Peacock for free so didn’t have to pay for it. Thank god for that because it was such a boring film, it had to be the worst Wes Anderson film I’ve ever watched. Would not recommend. I also randomly ended up watching the chick flick Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret a few days ago and that was so much more entertaining than Asteroid City.

Other than those two movies I’m still binge watching Schitt’s Creek. I’m traveling tomorrow to Paris and since its a nearly 6 hour flight I’ve been downloading shows to watch on the plane. So far I’ve got the following shows I haven’t watched lined up:

Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

Poker Face

Twisted Metal

Yellowstone

I still need to add more shows so if you have anything thats good and doesn’t start slow please let me know. I’ve run out of stuff to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Shrapnel (6.7)

Sound of Freedom (7.8)

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (3.7)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (6.5)

Other Movies Showing:

Cats Museum (4.4)

Elemental (6.8)

Gran Turismo (7.0)

Haunted Mansion (6.3)

Hidden Strike (5.8)

Meg 2: The Trench (6.0)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (8.2)

Oppenheimer (8.7)

Run Rabbit Run (5.0)

The Secret Kingdom (5.0)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)

Til Death Do Us Part (5.8)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Inside Man (6.6)

Flubber (5.3)

Training Day (7.7)