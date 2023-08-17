I was planning to rent Wes Anderson’s most recent movie Asteroid City but then it got released on Peacock for free so didn’t have to pay for it. Thank god for that because it was such a boring film, it had to be the worst Wes Anderson film I’ve ever watched. Would not recommend. I also randomly ended up watching the chick flick Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret a few days ago and that was so much more entertaining than Asteroid City.
Other than those two movies I’m still binge watching Schitt’s Creek. I’m traveling tomorrow to Paris and since its a nearly 6 hour flight I’ve been downloading shows to watch on the plane. So far I’ve got the following shows I haven’t watched lined up:
Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning
Poker Face
Twisted Metal
Yellowstone
I still need to add more shows so if you have anything thats good and doesn’t start slow please let me know. I’ve run out of stuff to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Shrapnel (6.7)
Sound of Freedom (7.8)
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (3.7)
The Last Voyage of the Demeter (6.5)
Other Movies Showing:
Cats Museum (4.4)
Elemental (6.8)
Gran Turismo (7.0)
Haunted Mansion (6.3)
Hidden Strike (5.8)
Meg 2: The Trench (6.0)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (8.2)
Oppenheimer (8.7)
Run Rabbit Run (5.0)
The Secret Kingdom (5.0)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)
Til Death Do Us Part (5.8)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Inside Man (6.6)
Flubber (5.3)
Training Day (7.7)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
10 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
The Diplomat, Jury Duty
Hi Mark,
How are you watching shows from peacock? is it available here in ku8?
Same way as I watch HBO, Hulu, Showtime etc. search for smartdns on this blog and you’ll find my previous posts on the subject
Thanks Mark…Happy Journey
winning time
Recommend The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, on Netflix.
Sorry you didn’t like Asteroid City. It was the opposite for me.
Movie recommendation:
– City of God (2002) finally watched it. Can’t recommend it enough.
(You Hurt My Feelings), a light movie that makes you think, it’s the same product by the writer of (Enough Said) which is an effortlessly excellent movie if you haven’t seen it.
Hijack – Idris Elba 7 episodes
Slow Horses or Warrior