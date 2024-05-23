Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I didn’t watch a lot of shows or movies this week since I’m saving them for my long flight next week. But, I did finally get to watch “The Iron Claw“, not the storyline I was expecting so caught me by surprise, but damn it was such a good movie.

I also started and stopped watching Dark Matter. I think I made it to episode 3 before realizing I didn’t like the storyline and wasn’t interested in continuing it.

I watched the last episode of Under the Bridge yesterday, I thought last week was the last episode but turned out there was one more. It was a forgettable episode and the series didn’t really need it. Wait, I just checked and turns out there is still one more episode next week. wtf?

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (8.1)

Prey (3.8)

Sting (5.7)

The Garfield Movie (6.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Abigail (6.8)

Civil War (7.6)

Dead Racer (5.7)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

IF (6.8)

Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

Knox Goes Away (6.9)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

You Can’t Run Forever (N/A)