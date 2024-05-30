Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I traveled a couple of days ago and ended up watching two shows on the flight, Tires and Obliterated (both on Netflix). Tires just came out this past week and stars the comedian Shane Gillis. I liked the show, not sure if anyone else will unless you’re a fan of Shane since his humor isn’t for everyone. It’s only 6 short episodes so very quick to go through.

I also started watching Obliterated but haven’t finished it yet. Not as good as I was expecting it to be, but if you like the series Reacher you might like this since I find them pretty similar in style (comedy and story wise).

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Asphalt City (6.1)

Damaged (4.6)

Darkness of Man (4.5)

Ezra

Possessions (3.9)

Tarot (4.9)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Classic/2001) (8.9)

Other Movies Showing:

Abigail (6.8)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (8.1)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

IF (6.8)

Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

Prey (3.8)

Sting (5.7)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

The Garfield Movie (6.0)