Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

One day late but because I was flying back to Kuwait yesterday so didn’t have time to put this together. While in Copenhagen I got to watch Furiosa and it was ridiculously good, and Anya Taylor-Joy is such an incredible actress. I’d highly recommend you watch the movie while it’s still in the theater, and I don’t think anything would be cut in Kuwait, maybe 1 useless scene but that’s about it. One weird thing about my movie experience, I went to watch the film in one of their most popular and largest theater, but out of the 1,000+ seats we were just 6 people in total watching the film. It was weird but since the weather was good I figured most people wanted to spend the evening outdoor even though I went to the 10PM showing. No idea.

On the plane yesterday I got to watch the first 6 episodes of The New Look and loved it. Such a great story and now that I’m back home I can’t wait to watch the rest of the episodes.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (6.8)

Dragonkeeper (5.8)

The Watchers (5.7)

Other Movies Showing:

Asphalt City (6.1)

Damaged (4.6)

Darkness of Man (4.5)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (8.1)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

IF (6.8)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

Possessions (3.9)

Tarot (4.9)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

The Garfield Movie (6.0)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Classic/2001) (8.9)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Classic/2002) (8.8)