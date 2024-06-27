The only thing I watched this week was the latest episode of The Kardashians and the two episodes of House of Dragons that are out. Last weekend I finally picked up “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” on the Nintendo Switch and I’ve been playing it non-stop so haven’t had much time for TV. I did just come across the tiktok video below that talks about how “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, one of my favorite shows ever is pro-Palestine.
@bardboytroy Replying to @vel the best clip is at the end. This was shockingly good. #itsalwayssunnyinphiladelphia #alwayssunny #fyp #foryou #controversial #media #analysis #interpretation #controversy ♬ original sound – Troy Zaher
I just sent it to my wife and hoping to convince her to finally watch the show with me since she really hates it. Plan B is to have her watch Arrested Development.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
A Quiet Place: Day One (7.0)
Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (7.4)
The King Tide (7.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Bad Boys: Ride or Die (6.8)
Breathe (3.8)
Dragonkeeper (5.8)
Inside Out 2 (8.2)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)
The Bikeriders (7.3)
The Garfield Movie (6.0)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Classic) (9.0)
Tarot (4.9)
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (4.7)
The Watchers (5.7)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
8 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
The Bear is back. Do it.
movies I watched:
– The Holdovers (2023) nice movie, but I don’t understand the hype. there’s nothing original about it.
– Ghost in the Shell (1995)
– Twilight (1990) Hungarian. I wish there are more movies like this. everything is slow, dialogue, camera movement, like really slow. not recommended for everybody.
– The Zero Theorem (2013)
– Happiness (1998) I have watched a lot of movies but never anything like it. I don’t know if I was suppose to laugh or cry.
– The Vanishing (2018) great thriller with some very intense sequences.
– Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter (2014) meditative, beautiful movie.
– The Origin of Evil (2022)
– The Boy and the Heron (2023) great animation and art.
– Sick of Myself (2022)
The Holdovers is Alexander Payne’s best film. Yes, I think it’s better than Sideways.
Ghost in the Shell MADE my childhood!
The Boys season 4 is out! and so is The Bear season 2. and House of the Dragon season 2. Busy days ahead
oh yeah I watched The Boys last week, forgot about that
– The Bear S3 is out
– Presumed Innocent on Apple TV
Kudos Mark, you name dropped two of my favourite comedy shows (Always sunny & Arrested development). Peep show, trailer park boys and South Park would be the rest of my top 5
no parks & rec??