Storytelling with Fable Chocolate Bars

Fable is a chocolate story that’s been in the making for over three years and they’re finally launching today. It’s a locally created chocolate bar concept launching with 7 Fable flavors including Qurs Egaily, Strawberry Cheesecake, Caramel Popcorn, Coffee Crunch (Protein), Peanut Butter (Vegan), Birthday Cake, and Hazelnut.

The first thing that caught my attention were the colorful illustrations and branding on all the chocolate bars. The owner loves telling stories and so he wanted all his chocolate bars to tell their own individual stories as well. That’s why the flavors aren’t listed on the front of the packaging. Instead, illustrations are used, so customers have to interpret them to identify the flavors.

Fable will constantly be rotating flavors and have 67 different ones in the pipeline right now. They’ll also be releasing a different influencer flavor every month that will be done in collaboration with various local influencers and feature them illustrated on the chocolate bars.

If you’re interested in trying their chocolate bars, you can get them from their website fablechocolates.com or head over to their instagram account for the link or more details. @fablechocolates