This week I finished watching season 2 of Silo. Started off super slow but one of my readers told me things kicked off in episode 9 of the season so pushed through till the end. Not sure it’s been a good season but the last few episodes were entertaining.
I haven’t really watched anything else really. I started 1923 since season 2 is coming out, but other than that I still need to watch the new season of Tehran, The Night Agent (although not sure if I like the show since I don’t remember watching season 1 but I’m following it so maybe I did?) and Severance. I also want to start a bunch of new shows including The Agency and Lioness. Should be a busy weekend.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Flight Risk (6.2)
Into the Deep (4.2)
The Damned (6.1)
Other Movies Showing:
Alarum (N/A)
Buffalo Kids (6.6)
Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)
Home Alone (classic) (7.7)
Maria (6.5)
Moana 2 (7.1)
Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)
Nosferatu (7.8)
Paddington in Peru (6.8)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)
Wicked (8.1)
Wolf Man (5.9)
You Shall Not Sleep Tonight (4.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
5 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I had the exact same reaction when I saw season 2 of Night Agent was coming out, did I? didnt I?
Couple of episodes came out of Prime Target and it is quite good. Highly recommended if you’re into science/maths.
Also not sure if it was mentioned before but Shrinking was very unexpected, and also highly recommended.
The Agency is also slow, but it’s a nice watch. looks expensive, great acting.
I love Lioness. great action, nail biting moments. feels real. season 2 is even better than 1. I enjoyed it more than Landman. both from Taylor Sheridan.
movies I watched:
– Perfect Days (2023)
– Nymphomaniac (2014) and I thought Fanny and Alexander was long. great movie
– Challengers (2024) only the last 15 minutes were good
– Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
– Nosferatu (2024) the cinematography, sound design & direction are top. loved it
in Cinescape’s latest newsletter they mentioned there are new age ratings for movies by Ministry of Information. any idea about it?
It’s on their Instagram as a highlight
Man of Recaps is my go to channel on YouTube for recaps of shows I have completely forgotten. Looking forward to Severance season 2.