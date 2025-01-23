Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I finished watching season 2 of Silo. Started off super slow but one of my readers told me things kicked off in episode 9 of the season so pushed through till the end. Not sure it’s been a good season but the last few episodes were entertaining.

I haven’t really watched anything else really. I started 1923 since season 2 is coming out, but other than that I still need to watch the new season of Tehran, The Night Agent (although not sure if I like the show since I don’t remember watching season 1 but I’m following it so maybe I did?) and Severance. I also want to start a bunch of new shows including The Agency and Lioness. Should be a busy weekend.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Flight Risk (6.2)

Into the Deep (4.2)

The Damned (6.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Alarum (N/A)

Buffalo Kids (6.6)

Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Maria (6.5)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Nosferatu (7.8)

Paddington in Peru (6.8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

Wicked (8.1)

Wolf Man (5.9)

You Shall Not Sleep Tonight (4.3)