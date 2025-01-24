The Ya Hala Shopping Festival has Started!

Ya Hala, the biggest shopping festival in Kuwait’s history, kicked off a few days ago. I was at The Avenues and noticed tons of shops offering discounts. It’s super easy to tell which ones are participating in the festival by the Ya Hala stickers stuck outside on their displays.

For the next ten weeks, every 10 dinars you spend will earn you a coupon for a draw. Each week, you could win one of 12 cars or a share of $100,000, divided among 100 winners.

Stay updated on the festival by following @yahalakuwait and @whatsonyahala