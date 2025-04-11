Movies & TV Shows to Watch

This past week I started watching two new shows. David Blaine: Do Not Attempt and Deli Boys. Not sure why the David Blaine show has a 7.8 on IMDB. I didn’t think it was that interesting. There isn’t any of his usual illusions/magic, and instead it’s more him performing stunts. Just feels to me like someone with a lot of money hiring the best people to help him accomplish a stunt which isn’t as dangerous anymore since he’s hired the best people to overlook the whole thing. Like when Tom Cruise does his own stunts in movies, you know he’s not in danger.

Deli Boys on the other hand is fun and silly, I’m like it.

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale also just started. It’s been so long since the last season I forgot what the storyline was and so found the first episode boring. Not gonna continue watching it unless it’s background TV.

Need to start watching The Studio as well as the new season of Hacks. Black Mirror is out today. Oh and I watched the finale of The Kardashians and White Lotus. White Lotus was great, The Kardashians, not so much. This season of The Kardashians was just super boring and not as funny as the previous seasons. All the scenes that involved Lamar or anything dealing with that story line was just incredibly boring. Then they brought it back again for the last episode? CRINGE

Anyway, have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Bloat (3.8)

Inheritance (5.6)

Mickey 17 (6.9)

Queen of Bones (5.2)

Screamboat (4.0)

The Amateur (6.7)

Other Movies Showing:

A Minecraft Movie (6.0)

A Working Man (6.8)

Aladdin (classic) (8.0)

Locked (6.1)

Night at The Zoo (5.8)

Novocaine (5.8)

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (6.3)