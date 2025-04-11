SLO, A Hidden Spa Experience Inside SVN

Last week I passed by SLO, the new spa at SVN. SLO is a grounding spa sanctuary designed to restore mind, body, and spirit. Until now, SLO had been reserved exclusively for SVN members, but starting last week, they officially opened its doors to the public (Ladies only).

SVN is already a calm and serene place, and SLO builds on that feeling even further. From the moment you step inside, you’re met with a space designed for tranquility. Warm tones, soft lines, and rock-like surfaces inspired by the Mediterranean come together to create an atmosphere of instant peace.

The entire experience is guided by mindfulness, intentional design, and a curated selection of premium treatments rooted in holistic wellness. Their offerings include lymphatic drainage, wood therapy, sculpting massages, and rejuvenating facials, all designed to support long-term wellbeing over short-term fixes.

To further elevate the experience, SLO partnered with Seed to Skin, a luxury skincare brand from Tuscany, Italy. Known for blending ancient herbal wisdom with cutting-edge biotechnology, their products deliver deep, lasting results through a molecular delivery system that transforms skin from within. For more on the brand, visit @seedtoskintuscany on Instagram.

SLO is located inside SVN but has its own access from the side. For bookings and inquiries, you can contact SLO Spa at 97369304 or visit @svn_kw for more information.