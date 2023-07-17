Contrary to rumors, Oppenheimer is not banned in Kuwait. Even though it’s not listed on the local cinema websites (as of this post), I just got confirmation that Oppenheimer is in-fact still launching this weekend.
If you want to book tickets for the first showings, according to Cinescape they will start selling tickets today before 3:30PM. So keep checking their website.
Update: Tickets are now on sale.
12 replies on “Oppenheimer is Not Banned in Kuwait”
Thanks for the info and heads up, Mark. Anyway to check if Barbie is banned? I have a feeling it is/will be based on the late release date in Kuwait :/
I think its banned across the region, even in Lebanon
Why? 😂
It might have something to do with one of the Barbies being portrayed by a Trans actress and that one of the Kens has feelings for Ryan Gosling’s Ken.
The other day I was at a Diwaniyah. I couldn’t tell if I was at London’s Soho or New York’s Greenwich Village – the common denominator being Men. It’s where Men meet Men meet other Men. I am only saying you could draw a parallel if you wanted to. 🙌🏻
You couldn’t tell whether you were in London or New York? How high were you?! 😂 And WTF are you even talking about???
No, the question you should be asking him is “why were you even there?”
What is any of this supposed to mean ? Which diwaniyah reminded you London or NY cause I would like to visit!
Why would it be banned in the first place?
It has an extended sex scene which generally would be cut but with some studios recently refusing to allow countries to censor the films I guess some people thought it would get banned here
Will Oppenheimer shows be available for a month or at least 2 weeks?
for sure