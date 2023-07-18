Best Cinema to Watch Oppenheimer in Kuwait

Yesterday I booked my tickets for Oppenheimer so I could watch it when it’s released this Thursday. The film was shot in the IMAX format and so thats the recommended way of viewing it. The only cinema I found that will be showing Oppenheimer in the IMAX format in Kuwait is Cinescape at Al-Kout Mall. If you’re thinking but VOX are showing it in their MAX theater, well that’s not IMAX. MAX is just what VOX calls their large screens, but they’re not IMAX screens. I also asked Scientific Center if they’ll be showing Oppenheimer since they have the largest IMAX screen in Kuwait, but according to them they don’t have any plans to do so at the moment.

So if you want to watch Oppenheimer, the best theater is the IMAX one at Cinescape at Al Kout. Obviously make sure you book the IMAX theater and not the Standard or Eleven theater.