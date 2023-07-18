Yesterday I booked my tickets for Oppenheimer so I could watch it when it’s released this Thursday. The film was shot in the IMAX format and so thats the recommended way of viewing it. The only cinema I found that will be showing Oppenheimer in the IMAX format in Kuwait is Cinescape at Al-Kout Mall. If you’re thinking but VOX are showing it in their MAX theater, well that’s not IMAX. MAX is just what VOX calls their large screens, but they’re not IMAX screens. I also asked Scientific Center if they’ll be showing Oppenheimer since they have the largest IMAX screen in Kuwait, but according to them they don’t have any plans to do so at the moment.
So if you want to watch Oppenheimer, the best theater is the IMAX one at Cinescape at Al Kout. Obviously make sure you book the IMAX theater and not the Standard or Eleven theater.
16 replies on “Best Cinema to Watch Oppenheimer in Kuwait”
Standard OR* Eleven theater
what i wish for is a digital copy with proper dialogue sound for home viewing. this will allow me watch it without subtitles. subtitles takes away a lot of the experience.
this is the most anticipated movie in 2023 and the wait will kill me.
good point about the subtitles, also you’ll get to watch it uncensored
last time i’ve been to a movie theater was in 2017
Last time I went I think was in 2018 https://248am.com/mark/reviews/theatre-by-rhodes/
IMAX is a bullshit format if you suffer from motion sickness. I once tried watching an IMAX movie back in 2009 and had to leave after 10min; even 2 other people left after me!
IMAX or IMAX 3D? Cuz I suffer from motion sickness but never had an issue with IMAX, maybe you tried it in 3D? Regular IMAX is just a different format screen from the regular screen.
I guess it was 3D? It would probably make more sense, but I never tried anything IMAX-related again after that experience.
IMAX by itself is fine. It’s the 3D That’s an issue. For me as well. IMAX is just very very clear
Last week I went to see MI7 in the Al-Kout IMAX. After an hour the power at the cinema went & didn’t come back for at least 45 minutes at which time I left. I went back the next day and watched it again on another big screen in the ELEVEN format since the IMAX timing didn’t fit me. It was like watching another film, not half as exciting as it was on IMAX.
Oh wow that sounds like a huge difference!
For some reason, my usual IMAX option in 360 mall is not longer an option for some time.
Wonder what happened and why it is no longer an option.
I end up going to Al-Kout for IMAX fix.
Maybe to keep the imax name they needed to upgrade the projector and they decided it wasn’t worthwhile to do so
ever since Nolan has advised on which seat is preferred to watch oppenheimer. Al-Kout cinescape Imax all center seats are booked till next Tuesday :D. Luckily I managed to get it on next Wednesday!
I got middle middle for Thursday matinee ☺️