Some British School of Kuwait band students got together virtually and performed the Kuwait National anthem online as part of a virtual ensemble. Check out the video above.
JACC did this also https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KosFsltdg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
yup posted about it last week https://248am.com/mark/music/stay-home-from-jacc/