In case you weren’t aware, the MOH Instagram account posts Coronavirus updates daily. What I especially appreciate about the MOH is the fact they breakdown the new cases with details on how the people contracted the virus. They’re being transparent which I like and I’m also pretty sure the lockdown is making it easier for them to track down all the people who were in contact with the positive case.

If you want to see these daily updates then follow them on Instagram @kuwait_moh. For more local official Coronavirus news sources, click here.