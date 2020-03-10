Lots of fake news being shared over WhatsApp and dodgy Instagram accounts so if you want to confirm if anything you’ve gotten is true or not, use the official sources below to cross check:
Center For Government Communication
Council of Ministers
Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Kuna
Ministry Of Education
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Information
Ministry of Interior
Thank you!
