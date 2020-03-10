Knet and the local banks have agreed to increase the transaction amount for contactless payments without having to use your pin code from KD10 to KD25. I’m a big fan of just tapping to pay, especially now with the whole corona situation so pretty glad they’ve done this.
This is a good measure, only if ALL POS systems were equipped! There are many many places that dont have tap-and-pay enabled machines yet.
You have a spelling mistake “just tapping to pay” instead of “taping’.
Thanks!
I would be happier if shops followed the practice in Europe and let you hold your card when you tap, rather than taking it. This allows you to both check that the amount is correct and retain possession of your card.