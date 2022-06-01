If you like the opera or want to experience the opera, the Italian Embassy in Kuwait is hosting one tomorrow night (Thursday) at JACC. “Bel Canto d’Italia Recital” is taking place at 7PM and no tickets are required. For more details, click here
They’re not a fan of announcing things far in advance are they! I miss the days when JACC would launch a full season.
This isn’t a JACC event, it’s an Italian Embassy event at JACC.