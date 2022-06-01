The 3rd GCC Games ended yesterday and Kuwait ended up winning the games with 36 gold medals and a final tally of 96 medals.
Really impressive considering it wasn’t even close between Kuwait and second place.
The 3rd GCC Games ended yesterday and Kuwait ended up winning the games with 36 gold medals and a final tally of 96 medals.
Really impressive considering it wasn’t even close between Kuwait and second place.
Wait, an uncontroversial post about Kuwait?! jk
Great job Kuwait! Congrats to all the athletes.
Kuwait blew everyone else out of the water, hands down.
Well done to the athletes, but let’s not forget all the other people that made this possible.
Literally, because they won the most gold in swimming.
https://results.kuwait2022.bornan.net/#/kuwait2022/medals/standings/SWM
👏👏👏
هذه اهو الأزرق
What place did Wadiya take?