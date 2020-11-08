It’s been 5 years since I last posted about Big D, probably the most controversial musician I’ve posted about on the blog. For some reason, he used to get a lot of negative comments to the point he had to release a music video in which he responded to some of the hate. Love him or hate him though I like the fact he’s still going and “Open Your Eyes” is his latest track so check it out.
Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse
LoL
I thought this guy turned to Islam
Yeah he did and retired but then un-retired again
He did. Islam said no.
Why is that guy getting some much attention from you?
Good point!
Why is he controversial?
I think because of some of his first videos where he had fake glasses of wine and stuff that felt out of place for Kuwait. Like stuff you’d see in an American rap video applied
to Kuwait.
He seems like any other rapper. jeez. i dont get why he was sooooo controversial.
He gained a little weight, long hair now, got comfy working in the oil company, thought he would have grown out of the rapper phase, guess not.