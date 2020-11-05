Last year the first McDonalds in Kuwait that was located on the Gulf Road closed down and Burger King and Pizza Hut took over the location. A few days ago they finally opened it up and it looks great. I didn’t try it since I haven’t had Burger King in probably a decade (sorry BK I’m a McD guy), but the place does look really cool especially with the LED panels that display color animations all around the structure. The new location is open 24/7 which is great for those late-night munchies. Google Maps
I saw new Mcdo next to aqua park.
Other news: ihop is closing down
if you’re talking about iHop in the States they’re only closing down 100 of their 1,600+ stores
ihop kuwait. Closing all outlets.
Where did you hear that?
It’s true. They’re closing all over the Middle-East except for Saudi.
Got it from some insiders.
I remember how one person said Ikea was permanently moving to 360 mall, but that was a total lie, they only opened an express branch and the main branch is still around. So idk how valid your sources can be.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
no no nonononoNO! they (IHOP) have the best lightest waffles in kuwait