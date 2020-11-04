The new extension of Al Shaheed Park is currently under construction and will include a variety of new activities including:

Mountains playground

Maze garden

Outdoor skate and BMX park

Outdoor parkour and sky trail

Karting

Extreme sports building

Ice skating rink and snow park

Indoor Skydiving

The renderings in this post show the new ice skating rink, the indoor karting track and snow park. Our landmark ice skating rink was demolished earlier this year to make way for the new generic ice skating rink, and Discovery Mall is also meant to be demolished next, although nobody is gonna miss that. Check out my previous post on the new extension here.