The new extension of Al Shaheed Park is currently under construction and will include a variety of new activities including:
Mountains playground
Maze garden
Outdoor skate and BMX park
Outdoor parkour and sky trail
Karting
Extreme sports building
Ice skating rink and snow park
Indoor Skydiving
The renderings in this post show the new ice skating rink, the indoor karting track and snow park. Our landmark ice skating rink was demolished earlier this year to make way for the new generic ice skating rink, and Discovery Mall is also meant to be demolished next, although nobody is gonna miss that. Check out my previous post on the new extension here.
Thanks Lovelykuwait
fuck discovery.
The new ice rink looks amazing
The building in second pic looks good… not sure what it is though
A Theater will be built on the site of the old skating rink and an outdoor Cinema Amphitheater.
yeah i’ve already mentioned that in the previous post, this post i was just highlighting new activities (things u would be able to go and do)