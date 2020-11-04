Back in September I posted about the Kärcher OC 3 portable pressure washer and how great it was. I had purchased it for KD43 from Ace but later found out it was actually mispriced and should have been sold for KD68 (which is too expensive).
But now Xcite is selling the same pressure washer for just KD33. That’s even cheaper than how much I paid!
So if you were interested in the washer but couldn’t find one or thought it was too expensive before, here is the link on Xcite.
Is this going to be enough for cleaning a sedan?
On a side note – can you get an affiliate with Xcite?
Battery lasts 15mins but water lasts around 2 mins continuous so depends how you wash your car.
Option 1
You could use initial 2 mins of water to wet the car, then if you clean with soap you then have to refill the washer to use it for another 2 mins to remove soap off car.
Option 2
You just wet the car and 2 mins of continuous water is enough to wet your whole car.